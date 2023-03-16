DC is currently in a transitional phase, with James Gunn and Peter Safran carving out their slate of films in a newly devised DCU and recasting major roles (including Superman , who will no longer be played by Henry Cavill .

Ben Affleck, who this year will be seen in his final turn as Batman in The Flash movie, has confirmed that he will not be directing a DC movie under the current regime.

James Gunn had previously said that Affleck would be "a part of the architectural team" that would be putting the new DCU together, and suggested there were "two different projects" they had in mind for him to direct. However, Affleck has now put any rumours about his return to DC to bed, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking with the publication, Affleck said: "I would not direct something for the Gunn DC. Absolutely not. I have nothing against James Gunn. Nice guy, sure he’s going to do a great job. I just wouldn’t want to go in and direct in the way they’re doing that. I’m not interested in that."

Ben Affleck as Batman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment

During the interview, Affleck also spoke about his experience playing Batman in Batman v Superman, Justice League and upcoming film The Flash, saying he "did finally figure out how to play that character, and I nailed it in The Flash".

He said: "For the five minutes I’m there, it’s really great. A lot of it’s just tone. You’ve got to figure out, what’s your version of the person? Who is the guy that fits what you can do? I tried to fit myself into a Batman. And by the way, I like a lot of the stuff we did, especially the first one [Batman v Superman]."

Of Justice League, Affleck said that he was originally going to direct a Batman but that film made him think: "'I’m out I never want to do any of this again. I’m not suited.'"

He continued: "That was the worst experience I’ve ever seen in a business which is full of some s**tty experiences. It broke my heart."

Affleck was speaking with The Hollywood Reporter about his upcoming film Air, which he both directs and stars in and which also stars Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Viola Davis.

The film tells the story of how the Air Jordan line of shoes came to be, as a Nike employee struck a business deal with Michael Jordan.

