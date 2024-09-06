And another choice that harks back to the original is the decision to give Day-O another outing – albeit with a twist.

"[We put in Day-O, but into a different kind of a capella version," producer Tommy Harper explained in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"I think there's these hits you have to do along the way that makes the audience feel safe and gives them kind of what they want. And I wouldn't say it's fan service... It's just you're giving back what you remember people love."

Of course there are plenty of others songs featured in the film as well – with the Bee Gees hit Tragedy one hit which is used to particularly good effect. Read on for the full list of songs on the official Beetlejuice Beetlejuice soundtrack.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice soundtrack: All the songs in Tim Burton sequel

The following songs appear on the official Beetlejuice Beetlejuice soundtrack album:

MacArthur Park (Single Version) performed by Donna Summer

performed by Donna Summer Tragedy performed by Bee Gees

performed by Bee Gees Day-O performed by Alfie Davis & The Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir

performed by Alfie Davis & The Sylvia Young Theatre School Choir Somedays performed by Tess Parks

performed by Tess Parks Where's the Man performed by Scott Weiland

performed by Scott Weiland Right Here Waiting performed by Richard Marx

performed by Richard Marx Svefn-g-englar performed by Sigur Rós

performed by Sigur Rós MacArthur Park performed by Richard Harris

performed by Richard Harris Main Title from CARRIE composed by Pino Donaggio

composed by Pino Donaggio Main Title Theme composed by Danny Elfman

composed by Danny Elfman End Titles composed by Danny Elfman

Meanwhile, a couple of songs that can be heard in the film but haven't made it onto the official soundtrack album are Margaritaville by Jimmy Buffet, Cry, Cry by Mazzy Star and Soul Train Theme (Scat Version) by the Soul Train Gang.

However, contrary to some reports, there are no songs by Blink 182 or My Chemical Romance on the soundtrack.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is released in UK cinemas on Friday 6th September.

