The Batman director Matt Reeves plans for movie to launch Batverse

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly , Reeves said he's spoken to Warner Bros about the possibility of crafting a series of movies based around the version of Gotham that appears in his film – but he insisted his own movie is very much standalone.

Bruce Wayne is set to return to the big screen next month with the release of new film The Batman – and director Matt Reeves has outlined his hopes for the movie to launch an all-new 'Batverse'.

"What I really wanted this movie to do is create a Batverse," he explained. "You don't do a story and go, 'This is Chapter 1' because you might not get to do Chapter 2. So, the story had to stand on its own.

"But the thing about it is that the Bat world is so rich with character that as you're starting to come to an end, you can already start thinking about the next thing. Because the idea, of course, is that Gotham's story never ends."

Asked more specifically about the possibility of a Catwoman spin-off series, Reeves replied: "You should really talk to the HBO Max reps! I mean, look, what we're really trying to do is to launch this world. If the world embraces this, we have a lot of ideas we want to do and sure we want Selina to continue.

"Their relationship and what they are to each other is, to me, that's the heart of the movie is the push-pull between the two of them and the way that she's going to evolve and where all of that will go. So we're talking about a lot of things, but we're about to release this movie and it really comes down to how people receive it."

The Caped Crusader has appeared in various iterations on the big screen in the last few decades – with everyone from Michael Keaton and George Clooney to Christian Bale and Ben Affleck playing the iconic character.

In Reeves' film, it's Robert Pattinson's turn to star as The Dark Knight, and he's joined by a mightily impressive supporting cast that includes Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffery Wright as Lieutenant James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot.

The Batman is scheduled for release on 4th March 2022.