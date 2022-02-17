Ryan Reynolds 'promises' Deadpool isn't in Doctor Strange 2

Speaking to Variety , Reynolds insisted: "I’m really not in the movie," before doubling down when pressed further.

Ryan Reynolds has shut down rumours that Deadpool will make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – after fans thought they'd spotted the wise-cracking superhero in a new poster.

"I’m promising, I’m not in the movie," he said.

Of course, this denial will do little to dissuade fans he's set to make an appearance, especially given it wouldn't be the first time in recent months that a star who previously denied their involvement showed up in a Marvel project.

In December, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprised their roles as Peter Parker/ Spider-Man in box office smash Spider-Man: No Way Home despite frequent denials – so nothing is off the table.

Deadpool has so far appeared in two films of his own released by 20th Century Fox, and since Disney's takeover of that studio in 2019 hopes have been high among fans that he might join the MCU.

We do know that we'll see the character on the big screen again before too long, with a third entry in the franchise confirmed, and Reynolds has claimed the new film is "coming along".

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is released in cinemas on Friday 6th May 2022. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

