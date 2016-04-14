“Evangeline is an amazing actress. The first movie was really about her coming into her own as a hero, even though we didn’t see her suit up yet,” Reed told Entertainment Weekly on the red carpet for Captain America: Civil War.

"So we’re so excited about now being able to show her fully formed and what she is as a superhero. Her power set, how she fights, and what are the injustices that matter to her that she wants to right. That’s part of the really fun thing of the next movie”

However, Hope van Dyne (aka The Wasp) won’t be appearing in Captain America: Civil War.

“It just didn’t make sense for Wasp [to be in Civil War] because there’s so many characters in this movie, and you really want to see her become a hero and really spend time with her.”

“She’s a complicated character and a rich character. We’re really, really having fun writing that.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is expected to be released in 2018.