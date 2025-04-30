This sets in motion another outlandish plot that contains even more of the ludicrous twists and turns that helped make the first film such a hit.

Of course, one of the other key factors in the original's popularity was the chemistry between the two leads, and according to returning director Paul Feig, Lively and Kendrick quickly settled back into their "magic" on-screen dynamic for the new film.

"I always, when I can, I try to cross-shoot, which means I'm shooting both of them at the same time, so we're getting their reactions to each other in real time," he explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"The second or third day was when we did the big scene by the pool, that night thing where they're drinking martinis and kind of bonding again.

"And Laura Fisher, my producing partner, and I were just at the monitor going, like, 'Oh my God.' Like, their chemistry just came back so fast, and it's so infectious that it's just... there's some magic that happens between them."

Henry Golding, who also reprises his role as Emily's ex-husband Sean from the first film, felt similarly watching the two stars at work.

"To be honest, it's those two characters," he explained. "I mean, Stephanie and Emily, they're kind of weirdly yin and yang, and they complement each other so much, I don't think they can exist without each other.

"And so to see their relationship kind of grow, but at the same time kind of, like, 'Where is this heading?' So, for me, as obviously a fan of the first, to see the journey that they go on in Another Simple Favor… it's awesome.

"It's like there's lightning in a bottle with those two, Paul's been able to kind of release it. So hopefully there's more to come."

Another Simple Favor is released on Prime Video from Thursday 1st May 2025.

