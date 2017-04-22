Faris kicked things off with a bleary eyed morning selfie.

Before charting the rigorous regime involved when preparing for a big Hollywood Boulevard ceremony.

Her husband, meanwhile, seemed to be taking the whole thing in his stride.

More like this

But Anna, who was set to speak at the event, had some important preparation to do.

Pratt spent time consulting important source material while prepping for his own speech.

Some might say he was err, limbering up for it.

Back inside, Faris continued to document the prodding and poking.

And even asked a fan if she might escape to France.

Pressure for time began to mount Chez Pratt-Faris, to the point where fun time had to be cut short.

There was time, however, for things to get very cute, as Pratt helped son Jack tie his tie.

Then, disaster struck.

But at least Anna had her speech.

But Faris need not have felt any fear because the family made it to Hollywood Boulevard.

And she made a lovely speech about her other half.

“This is actually a thank-you speech,” she said. “I’m the beneficiary of all this because I get to spend every day with this wonderful man … I know that if our circumstances were different and we weren’t as fortunate to be standing here and living our Hollywood life, we would be happy in the woods together, I think.”

Plus, son Jack got to meet a raccoon.

For that alone, it was definitely all worth it.

And for this beautiful family photo on the Walk of Fame too, obviously.

Advertisement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 opens in UK cinemas on April 28th