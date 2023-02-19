Despite that success, one of the film's producers has explained that he initially expected the film to receive "more scrutiny" from viewers and critics due to changes they made to the book.

One of the big winners of this year's Film BAFTAs has been All Quiet on the Western Front – with Edward Berger's new adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's iconic 1929 novel of the same name winning in several categories including Best Film Not in the English Language, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Malte Grunert made the comments at the BAFTAs winners' press conference, after he and Berger were asked if the reaction in their home nation Germany had been as enthusiastic in the UK.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I think it's been a wonderful warm embrace like everywhere," Berger responded. "The audiences have really watched it on Netflix but also in the cinema, and otherwise, you know it's like everywhere – I didn't feel a big difference. Germany has really embraced the film as much as England."

"And clearly because it's such a canonical book, especially in Germany, we did expect a bit more scrutiny about the changes that we made to the novel," Grunert added. "But in terms of the audience's reception, as Edward said, both in the theatre as well as on Netflix there really isn't any difference to the rest of the world."

All Quiet's total of 14 nominations was the most any film had received at the BAFTAs since The King's Speech managed the same total more than a decade ago, and the film is also up for nine awards at next month's Academy Awards.

And star Felix Kammerer recently told RadioTimes.com that such staggering success had been "the biggest surprise of all".

"We were of course hoping for some nominations at the BAFTAs – we were hoping for maybe a nomination for Best Non-English film," he said during an exclusive interview. "But to have nominations of that vastness, it's really unbelievable."

The EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 are airing on BBC One. Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.