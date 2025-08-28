However, it is set in a world where a test can scientifically find your soulmate, and when Poots's character Laura takes it, she and Goldstein's Simon drift apart – at first.

You can watch the full trailer right here now.

The synopsis for the film says of Laura and Simon: "Over the years, as their paths cross and diverge, neither can deny the feeling that they’ve missed out on a life together.

"Faced with the uncertainty of changing the course of their lives, are Simon and Laura willing to risk everything to experience the love that had been between them all along, or should they accept their fate?

"All of You explores whether one person can ever be your everything in this humorous and heart-wrenching romantic drama co-written by Goldstein and Emmy Award winner William Bridges, who also directs."

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Bridges is known for his work on Black Mirror, and the trailer certainly gives the vibe of one of the sci-fi anthology's more heartfelt episodes.

Alongside the two leads, All of You, which is coming to Apple TV+ on 26th September, stars Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat), Steven Cree (Outlander), Jenna Coleman (Doctor Who) and Éva Magyar (Baptiste).

When the film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival last year, Goldstein spoke about how close it was to his heart, having first conceived of it with Bridges a decade ago.

"I could cry," Goldstein told Variety. "It’s like my baby, this one — what we’ve dreamt of doing for 10 years. I rarely say this — I’m really proud of it."

All of You will stream on Apple TV+ from Friday 26th September 2025. Enjoy a seven day free Apple TV+ trial.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.