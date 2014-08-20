Although presumably this way round is better than his character Adam accidentally ending up on a blind date with, say, Jabba the Hutt in the next series of Girls…

Driver’s certainly jet setting. “I’ll be here [in New York] for a week and then leave for a week and then come back. It’s very much back and forth. Sometimes I’ll be there [London’s Pinewood Studios] for two weeks. Sometimes I’ll be here for two weeks. When I’m not there, I’m here basically, doing both at the same time.”

Of course, joining the Star Wars cast is quite a moment for the former marine, who has also squeezed in, among other projects, a romcom, What If, alongside Daniel Radcliffe and a part opposite Tina Fey and Jason Bateman in This Is Where I Leave You.

“Doing Star Wars now – that’s surreal. You start by trying to stamp [that feeling] down as much as possible, just focus on what it is that you are there to do… easier said than done.”

What he’s there to do still remains shrouded in mystery. Rumour suggests he’s a villain, but he’ll say only that “it’s happening”.

Now all he has to do is “contribute something to it”. That’s the easy bit, right...?