What is A Christmas Prince about and who is in the cast?
Everything you need to know about one of Netflix's first Christmas hits.
There are many festive films to choose from if you like Christmas, but if you love this time of year as well as romance and royalty, then A Christmas Prince – called one of the best Christmas movies on Netflix– is probably for you.
And if you love this then we have good news as it turned out to be the first in a trilogy – and they can all be watched right now!
What's A Christmas Prince about?
A Christmas Prince follows Amber, a journalist who is somehow lucky enough to be sent abroad to report on a dashing young prince. Going undercover as a tutor, Amber gets caught up in royal intrigue, a succession scandal and might just find love - as long as she can keep up her lie.
Expect the laughs of a rom-com, the glamour of royalty and the charm of a Christmas film all in one schmaltzy package.
Here is the official synopsis: "Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king."
Where can I watch A Christmas Prince?
The film is available to watch now on Netflix. It was released in 2017 and has since spawned two sequels, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby have both been released and are also ready for you on Netflix now.
Who's in the cast of A Christmas Prince?
Rose McIver (from iZombie, a show far better than its name would suggest) plays undercover journalist Amber, with Ben Lamb as the titular royal love interest. Tom Knight, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Fathers and Alice Krige also star.
Is there a trailer for A Christmas Prince?
There is indeed, and watching this should tell you pretty quickly whether this is a film for you or not.
