What's A Christmas Prince about?

A Christmas Prince follows Amber, a journalist who is somehow lucky enough to be sent abroad to report on a dashing young prince. Going undercover as a tutor, Amber gets caught up in royal intrigue, a succession scandal and might just find love - as long as she can keep up her lie.

Expect the laughs of a rom-com, the glamour of royalty and the charm of a Christmas film all in one schmaltzy package.

Here is the official synopsis: "Christmas comes early for an aspiring young journalist when she's sent abroad to get the scoop on a dashing prince who's poised to be king."

More like this

Where can I watch A Christmas Prince?

The film is available to watch now on Netflix. It was released in 2017 and has since spawned two sequels, A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding and A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby have both been released and are also ready for you on Netflix now.

Who's in the cast of A Christmas Prince?

Rose McIver (from iZombie, a show far better than its name would suggest) plays undercover journalist Amber, with Ben Lamb as the titular royal love interest. Tom Knight, Sarah Douglas, Daniel Fathers and Alice Krige also star.

Is there a trailer for A Christmas Prince?

There is indeed, and watching this should tell you pretty quickly whether this is a film for you or not.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch then check out our TV guide.