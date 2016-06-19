And so with that unassailable fact in mind (and some dodgy PhotoShop skills at the ready), here is the RadioTimes.com specially remastered classic film collection: Dalek edition.

1. Notting Hill

“I’M ALSO JUST A DALEK, STANDING IN FRONT OF A HUMAN, ASKING HIM TO SUBMIT TO THE SUPERIOR DALEK RACE.”

2. Wimbledon

“LOVE MEANS NOTHING IN TENNIS. ZERO. IT ONLY MEANS YOU LOSE. LOOOSSSSEEE!!!”

3. Casablanca

“WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE SKARO!!!!”

4. Titanic

“DRAW ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR HEAVY WEAPONS DALEKS!!!”

5. Some Like It Hot

“BUT YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND OSGOOD! OHHH…I’M A DALEK!”

“Well, nobody’s perfect!”

“HOW DARE YOU! DALEKS ARE PERFECTION! DALEKS REIGN SUPREME! DALEKS REIGN SUPREME!”

6. Four Weddings and a Funeral

“IS IT STILL RAINING? DALEKS HAVE NO CONCEPT OF MOISTURE.”

7. Forrest Gump

“MY SUPREME DALEK ALWAYS SAID, ‘LIFE WAS LIKE A FIELD OF INFERIOR GENETIC STOCK IN NEED OF EXTERMINATION.

“YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU’RE GONNA GET.”

And for a special bonus...Saturday Night Fever

You know we're right, and don't even pretend otherwise.

