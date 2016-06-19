7 films that would be immeasurably improved by the inclusion of a Dalek
The Doctor Who villains make for instant movie magic
Film criticism is a tricky business. Analysing what makes a movie work or fail is hugely subjective and tricky to quantify, and it's almost impossible to dissect the careful artistic science that makes a successful project work.
However, I think it's clear we can all agree on one thing. EVERY film, no matter the year, genre or box office success could be massively improved if they'd only re-edit it to include a Dalek or two.
And so with that unassailable fact in mind (and some dodgy PhotoShop skills at the ready), here is the RadioTimes.com specially remastered classic film collection: Dalek edition.
1. Notting Hill
“I’M ALSO JUST A DALEK, STANDING IN FRONT OF A HUMAN, ASKING HIM TO SUBMIT TO THE SUPERIOR DALEK RACE.”
2. Wimbledon
“LOVE MEANS NOTHING IN TENNIS. ZERO. IT ONLY MEANS YOU LOSE. LOOOSSSSEEE!!!”
3. Casablanca
“WE’LL ALWAYS HAVE SKARO!!!!”
4. Titanic
“DRAW ME LIKE ONE OF YOUR HEAVY WEAPONS DALEKS!!!”
5. Some Like It Hot
“BUT YOU DON’T UNDERSTAND OSGOOD! OHHH…I’M A DALEK!”
“Well, nobody’s perfect!”
“HOW DARE YOU! DALEKS ARE PERFECTION! DALEKS REIGN SUPREME! DALEKS REIGN SUPREME!”
6. Four Weddings and a Funeral
“IS IT STILL RAINING? DALEKS HAVE NO CONCEPT OF MOISTURE.”
7. Forrest Gump
“MY SUPREME DALEK ALWAYS SAID, ‘LIFE WAS LIKE A FIELD OF INFERIOR GENETIC STOCK IN NEED OF EXTERMINATION.
“YOU NEVER KNOW WHAT YOU’RE GONNA GET.”
And for a special bonus...Saturday Night Fever
You know we're right, and don't even pretend otherwise.
Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this Christmas, followed by a full series in 2017