RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: Vote now for Best Film

The Oscars might have been pushed back until April in light of the global pandemic, but the RadioTimes.com Awards is open – we need you to vote for the Best Film.

Advertisement

While the film industry has been severely impacted by Coronavirus – with productions being delayed and launch dates pushed back, and cinemas closing once more in our third national lockdown – there’s still been lots of original and diverse movies arriving via the big screen or alternatively on streaming platforms.

And some have introduced us to an array of very exciting newcomers that we can keep an eye out for in 2021.

Read on for the nominees, and be sure to vote in the poll – hurry, as the poll is open between 2nd February 2021 (9am) and 14th February (5pm) so make sure you have your say.

The results of the RadioTimes.com Awards will be announced on 7th March 2021.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Netflix

Oscar winner Viola Davis leads as the trailblazing ‘Mother of the Blues’ in Netflix’s arresting drama, adapted from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner August Wilson’s play. The late Chadwick Boseman also makes a final, powerful performance as the ambitious Levee in the film, which hails the transformative potency of the blues, and the artists that refused to let society’s prejudices derail them.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Sacha Baron Cohen’s long-awaited sequel to his 2006’s original features a breakthrough performance from Maria Bakalova as Borat’s daughter Tutar, delivering howling laughter with disturbingly hilarious scenes including her fabulous fertility dance. The Amazon Prime movie follows Borat’s return to America with 15-year-old Tutar as they fool unsuspecting US citizens with their satirical shenanigans.

Tenet

Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending action blockbuster aimed to get moviegoers back in the cinema for some big screen, big action time travelling. John David Washington plays a secret agent tasked with preventing World War III in the high octane thriller co-starring Elizabeth Debicki (The Night Manager).

Soul

Disney

PIXAR’s poignant and thought-provoking animated family adventure follows Jamie Foxx’s Joe Gardener, a middle school music teacher with an unwavering passion for jazz, who suddenly loses his love for music and finds himself on a mission to reunite his soul to his body after an accident sees them separated. Tina Fey, Graham Norton and Richard Ayoade also provide voices in this profound and tender tearjerker that deals with mortality so beautifully.

Parasite

SEAC

Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar winning social satire follows the formidable Kim family, who bluff and scheme their way into the lives of the wealthy and unsuspecting Park family. The tense and thrilling tragicomedy leads to a startling, gasp-inducing ending, which stays with you long after the credits have rolled. The brilliant cast includes Kang-ho Song, Lee Sun-kyun, Jung Ji-so and Jang Hye-Jin.



Host

As many of us have experienced during three national lockdowns – Zoom can be a nightmare. It’s more than a dodgy connection that’s driving six quarantined friends out of their minds in Rob Savage’s Host – filmed during the COVID-19 crisis. The Shudder Original horror sees former uni pals taking part in a seance online which ends up going horribly wrong as they are terrorised by a mysterious demonic presence.

Da 5 Bloods

Oscar winner Spike Lee’s searing and satirical drama follows four ageing Vietnam veterans Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Melvin (Isiah Whitlock Jr) and Eddie (Norm Lewis) who return to south-east Asia, only to be haunted by the memory of their squad leader Norman (the late Chadwick Boseman). The film examines the experience of black veterans in the Vietnam War, who have been mostly overlooked by Hollywood over the last 50 years or so.

Rocks

Sarah Gavron’s devastating domestic drama Rocks follows east London teenager Shola, who is suddenly left in charge of young brother Emmanuel (played so endearingly by D’angelou Osei Kissiedu) after their depression-prone single mother walks out one day and doesn’t return. Shola, nicknamed Rocks, attempts to avoid being placed in care, she eventually becomes separated from Emmanuel in the heartbreaking film, which is also life-affirming and uplifting in its celebration of female friendship.

Vote in all categories, including Best Film below:

Find out more about the other RadioTimes.com Awards categories here:

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.