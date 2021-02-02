RadioTimes.com Awards 2021: Vote now for your Sporting Moment of the Year

It’s time for the RadioTimes.com Awards and we need you to vote for your favourite Sporting Moment of the Year.

Advertisement

While the pandemic has caused a significant disruption to the worldwide sporting calendar – with lockdown preventing fans and supporters attending certain fixtures – plenty of big sporting events have been able to take place in line with COVID-19 restrictions.

As a result, sporting fans have been treated to some incredible sporting victories, both in the UK and across the pond – including England winning the Six Nations, and Lewis Hamilton clinching his seventh world F1 title – providing supporters with a welcome distraction and making lockdown a tiny bit more bearable.

Read on for the nominees, and be sure to vote in the poll – hurry as the poll is open between 2nd February 2021 (9am) and 14th February (5pm) so make sure you have your say.

The results of the RadioTimes.com Awards will be announced on 7th March 2021.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sport on TV newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our sports on TV newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Liverpool lift Premier League trophy for the first time in 30 years

Liverpool fans were rejoicing in their sitting rooms as the team’s captain Jordan Henderson lifted the Premier League trophy on the Kop at an almost-empty Anfield to mark the club’s first top-flight triumph for 30 years. Liverpool were announced as champions on 25th June, but had to wait until their final home game of the season to be presented with the trophy. Boss Jurgen Klopp and the players sang the club’s anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone on the pitch after lifting the trophy to the glory.

England win Six Nations eight months after the competition started

England went on to win the Six Nations after France beat Ireland on a nail-biting final day on the tournament, which had been impacted to delays due to the pandemic. It was England’s first title win since 2017 – Ireland had been leading at one point but eventually lost out to France by eight points – which came at the end of the longest Six Nations in history after the tournament was halted in March because of coronavirus.

Lewis Hamilton wins his seventh world F1 title

Lewis Hamilton won a record-tying seventh world championship title with his victory at the Turkish Grand Prix, after his previous wins in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019. Hamilton is currently the joint most successful driver of all time – in terms of championships – equal with Schumacher on seven titles.

Tyson Fury defeats Deontay Wilder in heavyweight showdown

British boxer Tyson Fury made an impressive career comeback when he beat American pro Deontay Wilder in their WBC heavyweight showdown in Las Vegas on February 23, 2020. Wilder ended up throwing in the towel in the seventh round after Fury dominated the rematch, which came 14 months after their draw in LA.

David Marshall saves penalty to send Scotland to Euro 2020

David Marshall was hailed the hero for Scotland as he saved Aleksandar Mitrović’s penalty to take the team through to Euro 2020, their first major finals since the 1998 World Cup in France. Scotland won on penalties 5-4, after equalling with Serbia 1 -1 following their match in Belgrade back in November last year.

Kyren Wilson v Anthony McGill in World Snooker Championship semi-finals

Kyren Wilson put his slow start behind him to take control of the world championship semi-final against Anthony McGill. Wilson claimed a tight 20th frame before a century put him ahead for the first time before careening into a 13-10 lead after his third and fourth straight frames.

Kansas City Chiefs win first Super Bowl title in 50 years

Kansas City Chiefs beat the the San Francisco 49ers to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years in Miami Gardens, Florida on 2nd February, 2020. The Chiefs won 31-20 in the match, their first National Football League win since they beat the Vikings in 1970.

Hollie Doyle becomes first female jockey to win on Champions Day at Ascot

Hollie Doyle made history as she became the the first female rider to win a race on British Champions Day aboard Trueshan in the Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup in October last year. The 24-year-old jockey had previously smashed her own record for the number of winners in a year before breaking new ground at Ascot.

Vote in all categories, including Sporting Moment of the Year below:

Find out more about the other RadioTimes.com Awards categories here:

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.