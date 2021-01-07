How to watch the Bond films in order – where to stream

For 007 diehards, it must feel like No Time to Die will never see the light of day. As if delays during production weren’t bad enough, the film was one of the first major projects to have its release date pushed back due to coronavirus, with the November release meaning more than five years will have passed since we last saw the iconic double agent on the big screen.

Advertisement

But in the meantime, there’s the consolation of 24 previous adventures featuring six different Bonds, all of which are ripe for revisiting – whether you’re a fan of Daniel Craig, Roger Moore or Sean Connery.

Read on for the list of official 007 flicks in order – including where you can watch each of the movies.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Bond movies in order of release

Dr. No (1962)

What’s it about? In 007’s big-screen debut, Bond decides to battle against an eccentric scientist, Dr No, who is determined to ruin the US space programme. For this purpose, he journeys to Jamaica to nip in the bud this megalomaniac peril.

Who’s in the cast? Sean Connery as James Bond plus Ursula Andress, Joseph Wiseman, and Jack Lord.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

From Russia with Love (1963)

Getty

What’s it about? In From Russia with Love, James Bond is sent to steal a top-secret Soviet decoding machine and ends up helping its operator defect to the West. However, he discovers the mission is really a trap set by international crime syndicate Spectre, and struggles to evade his would-be assassins

Who’s in the cast? Sean Connery as James Bond plus Daniela Bianchi, Pedro Armendáriz, Lotte Lenya and Robert Shaw.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Goldfinger (1964)

Getty

What’s it about? In Goldfinger, James Bond is assigned to investigate a notorious German gold smuggler and discovers his quarry has ambitions much greater than first suspected. Pursuing the criminal mastermind around the world, Bond uncovers the villain’s audacious scheme to destroy the global economy with a daring attack on Fort Knox.

Who’s in the cast? Sean Connery as James Bond plus Honor Blackman, Gert Fröbe and Shirley Eaton.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Thunderball (1965)

Getty

What’s it about? In Thunderball, James Bond travels to the Bahamas on the trail of two nuclear warheads stolen from a British aircraft. The lethal weapons have fallen into the hands of international crime syndicate Spectre, which plans to fire them at the US coast unless an exorbitant ransom is paid.

Who’s in the cast? Sean Connery as James Bond plus Claudine Auger, Adolfo Celi, Luciana Paluzzi and Rik Van Nutter.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

You Only Live Twice (1967)

Getty

What’s it about? You Only Live Twice sees James Bond sent on a mission to uncover the truth behind the disappearances of Soviet and American space capsules before the mutually suspicious superpowers go to war. The trail leads to Japan, where Bond finally comes face to face with his arch-enemy Blofeld.

Who’s in the cast? Sean Connery as James Bond plus Akiko Wakabayashi, Mie Hama, Tetsuro Tamba, Teru Shimada, Karin Dor and Donald Pleasence.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Getty

What’s it about? In On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, James Bond prevents a young woman – Teresa `Tracy’ Draco – from committing suicide. Her father is Marc-Ange Draco, the head of a powerful crime syndicate who is impressed by Bond and wants him to protect his daughter by marrying her. In exchange, he offers Bond information that will lead him to master criminal and arch-enemy Ernst Stavro Blofeld, who is intent on destroying world peace by means of a lethal virus unless he receives an international amnesty for his crimes.

Who’s in the cast? George Lazenby as James Bond plus Diana Rigg, Telly Savalas, Bernard Lee, Gabriele Ferzetti and Ilse Steppat.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Getty

What’s it about? In Diamonds Are Forever, James Bond masquerades as Peter Franks to uncover a diamond smuggling conspiracy. He must also deal with his old rival who wants to use the diamonds to build a giant laser.

Who’s in the cast? Sean Connery as James Bond plus Jill St. John, Charles Gray, Lana Wood, Jimmy Dean and Bruce Cabot.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Live and Let Die (1973)

Getty

What’s it about? In Live and Let Die, James Bond is sent to New York to investigate the mysterious deaths of British agents. On his journey he meets a voodoo master and a tarot card reader.

Who’s in the cast? Roger Moore as James Bond plus Yaphet Kotto, Jane Seymour and Gloria Hendry.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

Getty

What’s it about? James Bond’s investigation into the death of a world-renowned scientist working on solar technology draws him into a battle of wits with a stealthy assassin, the Man with the Golden Gun, who dispatches his victims with a golden bullet and has the British secret agent next in his sights.

Who’s in the cast? Roger Moore as James Bond plus Christopher Lee, Britt Ekland, Maud Adams and Hervé Villechaize.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Getty

What’s it about? After the Royal Navy Polaris submarine carrying sixteen nuclear warheads mysteriously disappears, James Bond teams up with Major Anya Amasova, whose lover he had killed in Austria, in The Spy Who Loved Me.

Who’s in the cast? Roger Moore as James Bond plus Barbara Bach, Curd Jürgens and Richard Kiel.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Moonraker (1979)

Getty

What’s it about? In Moonraker, James Bond’s investigations into the mysterious disappearance of a space shuttle lead him to a sinister industrialist, who is plotting to wipe out most of the human race. The secret agent also faces a rematch with his old enemy, metal-toothed hitman Jaws.

Who’s in the cast? Roger Moore as James Bond plus Lois Chiles, Michael Lonsdale, Richard Kiel and Corinne Cléry.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Getty

What’s it about? In For Your Eyes Only, James Bond goes in search of a British weapons system aboard a sunken vessel before it falls into the hands of enemies who will use it to deactivate all Western submarines. Unfortunately, his mission is hindered by a crossbow-toting woman out to avenge her father’s murder.

Who’s in the cast? Roger Moore as James Bond plus Carole Bouquet, Topol, Lynn Holly Johnson and Julian Glover.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Octopussy (1983)

Getty

What’s it about? James Bond investigates the mysterious death of a British agent in East Berlin, a mission that leads him to a glamorous, international jewel thief named Octopussy. He discovers one of her criminal cohorts, an Indian gangster, is in league with a crazed Soviet general who plans to heat up the Cold War by detonating a nuclear bomb in an American Air Force Base.

Who’s in the cast? Roger Moore as James Bond plus, Maud Adams, Louis Jourdan, Kristina Wayborn and Kabir Bedi.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

A View to a Kill (1985)

Getty

What’s it about? Max Zorin, a menacing microchip manufacturer, develops a scheme to exterminate all of his Silicon Valley competitors. Now it is up to James Bond, agent 007, to put an end to the maniac’s lethal plot in A View to a Kill.

Who’s in the cast? Roger Moore as James Bond plus, Tanya Roberts, Grace Jones, Patrick Macnee and Christopher Walken.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

The Living Daylights (1987)

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

What’s it about? In The Living Daylights, James Bond crosses the continents to help a KGB agent to defect to the West. While protecting him from an unknown assassin, the super-spy is drawn into the world of arms dealing and a plot to trade millions of pounds’ worth of diamonds for weapons to supply mercenaries around the world.

Who’s in the cast? Timothy Dalton as James Bond plus, Maryam d’Abo, Joe Don Baker, Art Malik and Jeroen Krabbé.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Licence to Kill (1989)

Getty

What’s it about? After his friend, Felix Leiter, is gravely injured by a drug lord, James Bond seeks revenge. With the MI6 refusing to back him, Bond takes matters into his own hands in Licence to Kill.

Who’s in the cast? Timothy Dalton as James Bond plus, Carey Lowell, Robert Davi, Benicio del Toro, Talisa Soto and Anthony Zerbe.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

GoldenEye (1995)

SEAC

What’s it about? James Bond heads for Russia to investigate the connection between the theft of an experimental helicopter and an orbital satellite weapon, Goldeneye, with the power to devastate entire cities. He discovers both have fallen into the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind with a grudge against Britain and a connection with 007’s past.

Who’s in the cast? Pierce Brosnan as James Bond plus, Sean Bean, Izabella Scorupco, Famke Janssen, Joe Don Baker and Judi Dench.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

SEAC

What’s it about? In Tomorrow Never Dies, James Bond joins forces with a Chinese agent to foil a media mogul’s scheme to start a war between their countries – a case complicated by the fact that an old flame is now married to his new enemy. Using an undetectable stealth ship, the press baron plans to launch an undetectable sneak attack on both nations’ navies, knowing they will blame each other – giving him exclusive global media coverage of the resulting conflict.

Who’s in the cast? Pierce Brosnan as James Bond plus Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher, Joe Don Baker and Judi Dench.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Getty

What’s it about? In The World Is Not Enough, James Bond is assigned to protect the heiress of an oil dynasty after her father is killed in a bombing at MI6 headquarters. The attack is the work of an infamous terrorist who is unable to feel pain after surviving a gunshot to his head, and who now intends to destroy the world’s supply of oil.

Who’s in the cast? Pierce Brosnan as James Bond plus, Sophie Marceau, Robert Carlyle, Denise Richards, Robbie Coltrane and Judi Dench.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Die Another Day (2002)

SEAC

What’s it about? James Bond is suspended from duty in Die Another Day after being taken hostage in North Korea, but goes against orders to track down those who betrayed him. During the pursuit of the terrorist he was investigating before his capture, he discovers a connection with a British billionaire who has constructed a devastating orbital weapon.

Who’s in the cast? Pierce Brosnan as James Bond plus Halle Berry, Toby Stephens, Rosamund Pike, Rick Yune, John Cleese and Judi Dench.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £8.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Casino Royale (2006)

What’s it about? James Bond achieves his ’00’ status and is dispatched on the trail of Le Chiffre, an international criminal financing terrorist organisations around the world. Bond’s investigation leads to Casino Royale in Montenegro, where he takes part in a high-stakes poker game in a bid to bankrupt Le Chiffre and put an end to his plans.

Who’s in the cast? Daniel Craig as James Bond plus Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Jeffrey Wright and Judi Dench.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £7.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Quantum of Solace (2008)

What’s it about? In Quantum of Solace, James Bond sets out on a personal mission of vengeance as he pursues the secret criminal organisation Quantum. His search leads him to the head of an ecological corporation, who is plotting to orchestrate a coup in a Latin American country to get his hands on a precious natural resource.

Who’s in the cast? Daniel Craig as James Bond plus Olga Kurylenko, Mathieu Amalric, Giancarlo Giannini, Jeffrey Wright and Judi Dench.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £9.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Skyfall (2012)

Skyfall ©2012 Danjaq, LLC, United Artists Corporation, Columbia Pictures Industries, Inc. All rights reserved. © MGM

What’s it about? In Skyfall, James Bond pursues a mysterious criminal mastermind who has orchestrated a terrorist attack on MI6 headquarters and exposed the identities of undercover agents around the world. The trail leads to a rogue former operative who has a personal vendetta against the intelligence organisation’s leader.

Who’s in the cast? Daniel Craig as James Bond plus Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Bérénice Marlohe, Albert Finney and Judi Dench.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £9.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

Spectre (2015)

What’s it about? James Bond goes rogue after receiving a cryptic message that sets him on the trail of a secretive criminal network. While his colleagues face a new threat closer to home, Bond embarks on a globetrotting journey in search of the elusive mastermind behind the syndicate, Spectre, whom he discovers may have links to his own past.

Who’s in the cast? Daniel Craig as James Bond plus, Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, Andrew Scott, Monica Bellucci and Ralph Fiennes.

Where can I watch? Available on Amazon Prime Video. £3.49 for rental, £7.99 for purchase. Also available for rent or purchase on Sky Store, YouTube, Google Play and Microsoft.

Read our full review

If you want to make your way through all 24 official films, you might fancy getting your hands on a full box set. The full set is currently available on Amazon for £38.99.

James Bond reboot order

The 007 franchise maintained a loose continuity from 1962’s Dr. No through to 2002’s Die Another Day, with the franchise resetting in 2006 for the Daniel Craig-starring Casino Royale.

As such, the order in which to watch the James Bond reboot films is as follows:

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

Spectre storyline order

A number of James Bond movies, both pre- and post-reboot, see 007 go up against the nefarious organisation SPECTRE (Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion) and its leader Ernst Stavro Blofeld.

The movies charting the SPECTRE storyline, to a greater or lesser degree, are as follows:

Pre-reboot

Dr No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Note: for completists, a figure who appears to be Blofeld, but is never formally identified as such, also appears in the pre-titles sequence of For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Post-reboot

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

Cold War and post Cold War era movie order

The Cold War looms large in the early Bond movies, serving as a backdrop to 007’s adventures right up until 1995’s Goldeneye, which features a pre-titles sequence set during the period before a time jump takes us into post-Cold War territory.

As such, here’s how the Bond movies divide into pre- and post-Cold War eras.

Bond movies in Cold War era

Dr No (1962)

From Russia with Love (1963)

Goldfinger (1964)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995) – pre-titles sequence only

Bond movies in post-Cold War era

GoldenEye (1995) – after pre-titles sequence

– after pre-titles sequence Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Casino Royale (2006)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

Skyfall (2012)

Spectre (2015)

No Time to Die (2021)

Unofficial Bond films

There are also two non-official James Bond films available to watch – 1967’s Casino Royale starring David Niven, and 1983’s Never Say Never Again which saw Sean Connery reprise his role as the double agent. Both films are available to rent and buy on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Casino Royale (1967) on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Never Say Never Again (1983) on Amazon Prime Video

James Bond novel order

The Bond movies are, of course, based on the works of author Ian Fleming who, prior to his death in 1964, wrote 12 novels and a number of short stories featuring agent 007.

In publication order, the Fleming books run as follows:

Casino Royale (1953)

Live and Let Die (1954)

Moonraker (1955)

Diamonds Are Forever (1956)

From Russia, with Love (1957)

Dr. No (1958)

Goldfinger (1959)

For Your Eyes Only (1960) – short story collection, containing From a View to a Kill, For Your Eyes Only, Quantum of Solace, Risico, The Hildebrand Rarity

– short story collection, containing From a View to a Kill, For Your Eyes Only, Quantum of Solace, Risico, The Hildebrand Rarity Thunderball (1961)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1962)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1963)

You Only Live Twice (1964)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1965)

Octopussy and The Living Daylights (1966) – short story collection, the first edition contained only two stories: Octopussy, and The Living Daylights; subsequent editions have also contained The Property of a Lady, and 007 in New York

Following Fleming’s death, a number of different authors have written continuation novels featuring 007, including Kingsley Amis (writing as Robert Markham), John Gardner, Raymond Benson, Sebastian Faulks, Jeffery Deaver, William Boyd, and Anthony Horowitz.

Advertisement

No Time To Die arrives in UK cinemas on 12th November. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.