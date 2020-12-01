Meet the cast of star-studded Netflix original musical The Prom

It’s been a busy year for super producer Ryan Murphy as his mega-budget Netflix deal continues to bear fruit.

We’ve already seen the launch of his psychological thriller Ratched and period drama Hollywood, while Murphy also served as producer on the acclaimed film adaptation of The Boys in the Band.

He’s turning his gaze to another Broadway favourite with The Prom, a light-hearted comedy that sees a group of egotistical actors attempt to help a high school student in the hopes of winning good publicity.

Murphy is in the director’s chair for this one, working with a screenplay penned by The Prom co-creator Chad Beguelin, so it should prove pleasing to die-hard fans.

The stellar cast assembled includes Hollywood icons Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, as well as television superstars James Corden and Kerry Washington.

They will be performing songs from The Prom’s original soundtrack, which is available to stream digitally now and will be released on CD on 18th December, as well as on vinyl next year.

Read on for all you need to know about the cast of The Prom on Netflix.

Meryl Streep plays Dee Dee Allen

Netflix

Who is Dee Dee Allen? Allen is a broadway star facing a career crisis, as her latest show has been a huge financial flop that threatens her reputation. Looking to revive her public image, she teams up with her co-star Barry Glickman to help a high schooler facing prejudice at her end of year dance.

What else has Meryl Streep been in? Streep is one of Hollywood’s best known stars, with three Academy Awards to her name and more than a dozen nominations. Her famous works include Sophie’s Choice, The Devil Wears Prada and Big Little Lies.

James Corden plays Barry Glickman

Netflix

Who is Barry Glickman? Glickman also stars in Allen’s disastrous Broadway production and it has also left his career in a tough spot. He joins Allen on her journey to a small-town Indiana high school, seeking some desperately needed good publicity.

What else has James Corden been in? Corden shot to fame as the co-creator and star of BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which returned for a wildly popular festive reunion last year. Since the show wrapped up, he has become a huge star in the United States, fronting both the Late Late Show and its spin-off Carpool Karaoke.

Nicole Kidman plays Angie Dickinson

Netflix

Who is Angie Dickinson? Dickinson is another cynical actor who gets swept up in the cause of high schooler Emma Nolan, hoping it will give her a professional boost.

What else has Nicole Kidman been in? Another Hollywood icon, Kidman has received widespread acclaim for her work in the likes of Moulin Rouge, The Hours and The Others. Most recently, she has had starring roles in HBO dramas Big Little Lies and The Undoing, both in collaboration with writer David E Kelley.

Jo Ellen Pellman plays Emma Nolan

Netflix

Who is Emma Nolan? Emma is a high school girl who has been excitedly awaiting her end of year prom. However, she is told by the head of the PTA that she is not allowed to bring her girlfriend with her as a date, which causes a great deal of emotional distress. Hearing of her situation, a group of egotistical Broadway stars attempt to help resolve the issue.

What else has Jo Ellen Pellman been in? The Prom marks Pellman’s first major screen role.

Keegan-Michael Key plays Mr Hawkins

Netflix

Who is Mr Hawkins? Mr Hawkins is the principal of Emma’s high school, who supports her when she expresses her intention to bring her girlfriend to the prom. But they face opposition from the PTA, which prompts an intervention by the Broadway stars.

What else has Keegan-Michael Key been in? Since rising to fame as one half of the Key & Peele comedy double act, Key has gone on to starring roles in The Predator, Friends From College and fellow Netflix musical Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.

Andrew Rannells plays Trent Oliver

Netflix

Who is Trent Oliver? Trent is another stage actor who joins Dee Dee and Barry on their mission to Indiana, hoping to help high schooler Emma Nolan (and gain some good press coverage in doing so).

What else has Andrew Rannells been in? Rannells has previously collaborated with director Ryan Murphy on The New Normal, Glee and Netflix’s The Boys in the Band film adaptation. Viewers may also recognise him from HBO’s Girls and Showtime’s Black Monday, where he currently stars opposite Don Cheadle.

Ariana DeBose plays Alyssa Greene

Netflix

Who is Alyssa Greene? Alyssa is Emma’s girlfriend who attends the same Indiana high school. They are both heartbroken when they are told they cannot attend prom together by the head of the PTA.

What else has Ariana DeBose been in? DeBose was part of the cast of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking stage musical about the USA’s founding fathers.

Mary Kay Place plays Grandma Bea

Getty

Who is Grandma Bea? Not featured in the original stage version of The Prom, Grandma Bea is a new addition for the film adaptation. She is the sympathetic grandmother of lead character Emma Nolan.

What else has Mary Kay Place been in? Place has been acting since the 1970s and has appeared in a number of major productions. Her recent projects include HBO drama Big Love, Netflix comedy Lady Dynamite and crime drama 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Kerry Washington plays Mrs Greene

Netflix

Who is Mrs Greene? Mrs Greene is head of the PTA in her small Indiana town, who bans her daughter from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Emma.

What else has Kerry Washington been in? Washington shot to fame as the star of hit US drama Scandal, where she played crisis manager Olivia Pope. Her film projects include Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained as well as 2005’s Fantastic Four and its sequel Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Kevin Chamberlin plays Sheldon

Netflix

Who is Sheldon? Sheldon is a publicist who works for the actors in need of a career boost.

What else has Kevin Chamberlin been in? Chamberlin is a renowned stage actor whose past screen roles include Frank in Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie, as well as Bertram in Disney Channel series Jessie.

The Prom is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 11th December. The soundtrack is available on CD from Amazon.