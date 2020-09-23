Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. Movies
  3. Netflix announces Father of the Bride reunion – and it’s happening this week

Netflix announces Father of the Bride reunion – and it’s happening this week

The first film was released almost 30 years ago.

Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams in Father of the Bride

Iconic family comedy Father of the Bride is getting a surprise reunion special on Netflix this Friday, the streaming service has revealed.

Advertisement

The original film hit cinemas back in 1991, starring Steve Martin as the eponymous father of a bride, who finds it hard coming to terms with the idea of letting his daughter go.

Netflix posted a short teaser video to its social media profiles in the early hours of this morning announcing the event, which will seemingly take the form of a video call.

The brief clip promises “a very special reunion”, but it does not specify whether it will be scripted or improvised, nor whether it will be live or pre-recorded.

It is also unclear which members of the cast will appear, with the original film featuring Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams, Martin Short and Succession‘s Kieran Culkin starring alongside Martin.

We do know that the special is being arranged to benefit World Central Kitchen, a charity which aims to keep people fed during times of crisis, such as natural disasters and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reunion will be streamed on Netflix, YouTube and Facebook at 3pm PT/6pm ET on Friday 25th September, which equates to 11pm BST.

Check out the teaser clip below.

This announcement won’t come as a total shock to eagle-eyed fans, as Father of the Bride producer Nancy Meyers teased a new project in the works roughly two weeks ago (via Instagram).

If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand,” she said, referring to Martin’s character, businessman George Banks.

Advertisement

Father of the Bride’s reunion special will be available on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, visit our TV Guide, or find out about upcoming new TV shows 2020.

Tags

All about Father of the Bride

Steve Martin and Martin Short in Father of the Bride
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Pomora Adoption Pack

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 40% off when you adopt an Italian olive tree

Each quarter you’ll receive a shipment of the finest oil straight from your tree!

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RT_October

Subscribe and get 6 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

Olivia Colman plays Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now (December 2020)

Friends stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have Friends reunion at Emmys

While J’onn finds out that special DEO-caliber weapons have hit the streets of National City, Kara considers a major life decision.

Supergirl will fly no more: the series is cancelled after six seasons

WandaVision colour

Huw Fullerton Does the new WandaVision trailer hint at a massive change for the Marvel movies?