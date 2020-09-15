Enola Holmes star Fiona Shaw wants to play a female “James Bond-style detective”

Fiona Shaw may have played MI6’s head of Russian intelligence in Killing Eve, but she’s now looking to fill the shoes of a much bigger fictional spy in her next role.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine for this week’s issue, the BAFTA-winning actress has revealed that she would love to play a “James Bond-style detective”.

“In Killing Eve, I play an MI6 boss who investigates international crimes but I’d very much like to play a detective,” she said.

“I flatter myself that I’m too young for Miss Marple, so I really wish they’d make a new one who was my age, stylish, glamorous and travels to lovely places around the world – a James Bond-style detective who’s a woman. I’d love that,” she added.

Shaw, who won a BAFTA last year for her portrayal of Carolyn Martens in Killing Eve, stars in the upcoming Netflix film Enola Holmes, in which Millie Bobby Brown plays the younger sister of Sherlock Holmes who is just as much of a detective as her older brother.

When asked whether she could be a sleuth in real life, Shaw told Radio Times: “I’m not naturally suspicious of people, but I’m inquisitive and very interested in others. The sleuth has to be sympathetic to how their suspect thinks, and that’s very like acting; you have to be sympathetic to how the character thinks.

“Harry Bradbeer, who directed me in Killing Eve and Fleabag, also directed this, so I think he and [screenwriter] Jack Thorne wrote this part for me,” she added. “In some scenes, I had to improvise teaching Enola how to behave with deportment and Millie thought I was completely barking.”

Enola Holmes, based on Nancy Springer’s book series of the same name, boasts an impressive cast, with the likes of Henry Cavill, Sam Claflin, Helena Bonham Carter, Adeel Akhtar, Frances de la Tour and Susie Wokoma appearing alongside Shaw.

Enola Holmes streams on Netflix from Wednesday 23rd September. You can buy the Enola Holmes books from Amazon.