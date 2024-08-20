As part of this celebration, you can now get tickets to a huge selection of shows starting from just £15, £25 or £35. These exclusive prices will last from Monday 19th August to Sunday 1st September and are available on sites like TodayTix.

With over 75 West End and fringe shows taking part, this is your chance to see the very best London has to offer. So below, you'll find a list of some of the top shows taking part, as well as a complete guide to how long London Theatre Week lasts.

Not sure what to see this London Theatre Week?

When is London Theatre Week 2024?

TodayTix

London Theatre Week will begin on Monday 19th August 2024.

You may notice that this is the second London Theatre Week to take place this year, with the first running in February. That makes this your last chance of the year to pick up these exclusive prices.

How does TodayTix’s London Theatre Week work?

London Theatre Week is a recognised industry-wide event that celebrates the very best the West End has to offer.

Taking place twice a year – once in winter once in summer – the week provides a gateway to a diverse

array of critically acclaimed productions, from mainstream musicals to brand-new plays.

During London Theatre Week, sites like TodayTix have exclusive prices for a variety of West End and off-West End shows, starting from £15, £25 or £35. The prices will apply to select performances throughout the year, but there's only a finite number available so make sure you snap up some tickets while you've got the chance.

How to get London Theatre Week tickets from £15, £25 or £35 at TodayTix

To take advantage of the London Theatre Week prices simply head over to TodayTix, where you'll find dozens of shows listed under the 'Theatre Week' label.

All you have to do is scroll through, select the show you want and add the lower-priced tickets to your basket.

Which shows are participating in TodayTix’s London Theatre Week?

There are a ton of West End shows taking part in this year's London Theatre Week, from longstanding musicals to once-in-a-lifetime performances. Here's a selection of what you can see:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Get yourself back to Hogwarts this autumn and experience the jaw-dropping magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now in its eighth year at the Palace Theatre. Picking up right where we left them, this two-part play follows Harry's son Albus as he struggles to fit into a life at Hogwarts. But with his trusty friend Scorpius and a new mission ahead of him, Albus is determined to make a name for himself.

Buy Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets at TodayTix

Les Misérables

Deen Van Meer

You shouldn't spend one day more without seeing Les Misérables in London. The beloved Boublil and Schonberg musical is still going strong at the Sondheim Theatre after 39 years, making it the longest running musical in the history of the West End.

With its latest cast renewed until next March, there's plenty of opportunity to see it and hear the ground-breaking notes of Bring Him Home, I Dreamed a Dream and more

Buy Les Misérables tickets at TodayTix

Phantom of the Opera

Johan Persson

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s world-famous musical the Phantom of the Opera is still running at His Majesty’s Theatre until March 2025. With thrilling songs and a dark and twisted tale of romance, jealousy, and murder, there's a reason this show has become so beloved.

Buy Phantom of the Opera tickets at TodayTix

Back to the Future

Great Scott! The Back to the Future musical brings your favourite 80's movie to life in the best way. Join Marty McFly as he accidentally journeys back to 1955 in a battered old DeLorean, and becomes tangled up in his parents' love story. Featuring classic lines, incredible effects, and a combination of new and old songs, Back to the Future puts sci-fi and musicals on stage together like never before.

Buy Back to the Future tickets at TodayTix

Guys & Dolls

Putting a modern twist on an old show, this unique immersive production of Guys & Dolls is still going strong at the Bridge Theatre. Like the classic Broadway show, it follows the story of a cynical New York gambler on his way to reform, and has a ton of iconic songs such as Luck Be a Lady and Sit Down You're Rocking the Boat. Whether you're seated at the back or standing amongst the action, this adaptation sticks you right in the middle of the bustling streets of Manhattan and is a real sight to behold.

Buy Guys & Dolls tickets at TodayTix

Tina – the Tina Turner musical

TodayTix

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical follows the journey of the queen of rock and roll herself, as she went from humble beginnings to super stardom. Featuring the very best hits of Turner's musical career, including The Best, Nutbush City Limits, River Deep Mountain High and more, this show is unmissable for jukebox musical fans.

Buy Tina tickets at TodayTix

Kiss Me, Kate

The show of the summer Kiss Me, Kate, will leave London on 14th September, so don't miss your last-chance to get tickets. This classic musical sees Line of Duty's Adrian Dunbar and Broadway legend Stephanie J. Block team up in a completely joyful and dazzling performance, complete with huge musical numbers, a revolving set and gangsters. If you need any more convincing, we gave the show five stars in our RadioTimes.com review.

Buy Kiss Me, Kate tickets at TodayTix

Mean Girls

London is totally fetch right now as the long-awaited Mean Girls musical has opened at the Savoy Theatre. Until February 2025, the Broadway smash hit is taking over the West End with iconic songs like Apex Predator, Revenge Party and so much more.

Buy Mean Girls tickets at TodayTix

