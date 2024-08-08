Ex-Strictly pro Joanne Clifton: 'I'm really enjoying playing my first baddie'
Clifton will be playing Miss Baltimore Crabs herself for part of the Hairspray UK tour.
Since leaving Strictly in 2016, ex-professional Joanne Clifton has been singing and dancing her way around the UK in touring theatre productions; taking on iconic roles like Millie Dillmount in Thoroughly Modern Millie, Alex Owens in Flashdance, and most recently Princess Fiona in Shrek the Musical.
But come this autumn, the Strictly Come Dancing champion is turning her talents to the dark side, as she takes on her first evil role in Hairspray the musical.
From September, Clifton will be taking over the part of Velma Von Tussle, the sinister stage mum famously played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the 2007 film.
For Clifton, the role is her "first baddie," and she couldn't be more excited.
"I'm always good, even in panto, I'm normally the good fairy. So this is my first time as a baddie and I'm really enjoying it."
She caveated that rehearsing the role had been "challenging," having no sympathy for her views. "Obviously in real life we don't agree with anything Velma stands for. But you have to become her and you have to like yourself as Velma, which is really hard."
To get inspiration for the part, Clifton turned to a familiar source.
"I'm a massive fan of Dance Moms, so like I based her off that!" she laughed, before adding: "At the end of day, she's a b***hy stage mum and I'm obviously from that world, so I found something in that."
The part is being played by Gina Murray (Chicago, The Full Monty) for the first stint of the tour, with Clifton taking over from 9th September.
When and where can I see Hairspray on tour?
The Hairspray tour kicked off in July 2024 and is currently journeying all over the UK, finishing up in April 2025. Remember that Joanne Clifton will only be appearing in the show from the 9th September onwards.
Here's the full list of dates and venues:
- 6th – 10th Aug 2024 – Canterbury, The Marlowe
- 13th – 17th Aug 2024 – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre
- 19th – 24th Aug 2024 – Liverpool, The Empire
- 26th – 31st Aug 2024 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 2nd – 7th Sep 2024 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 9th – 14th Sep 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 16th – 21st Sep 2024 – Birmingham, Hippodrome
- 23rd – 28th Sep 2024 – Leicester, The Curve
- 30th Sep –5th Oct 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- 7th –12th Oct 2024 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 14th – 19th Oct 2024 – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
- 21st – 26th Oct 2024 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre
- 28th Oct – 2nd Nov 2024 – York, Grand Opera House
- 4th – 9th Nov 2024 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal
- 11th – 16th Nov 2024 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal
- 18th – 23rd Nov 2024 – Hull, New Theatre
- 25th – 30th Nov 2024 – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
- 7th –11th Jan 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 13th – 18th Jan 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 21st – 25th Jan 2025 – Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre
- 27th Jan – 1st Feb 2025 – Glasgow, King's Theatre
- 3rd – 8th Feb 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 10th – 15th Feb 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 17th – 22nd Feb 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 24th Feb – 1st Mar 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 3rd – 8th Mar 2025 – Malvern Theatres
- 10th – 15th Mar 2025 – Derry, Millennium Forum
- 24th – 29th Mar 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre
- 31st Mar – 5th Apr 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 7th – 12th Apr 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 14th – 19th Apr 2025 – Sunderland, Empire
How to get Hairspray UK tour tickets
Hairspray tour tickets are available at ATG Tickets, and there's still plenty of availability left across the dates.
Tickets start at just £13, although this will also depend on the venue.
Buy Hairspray tour tickets at ATG Tickets
