From September, Clifton will be taking over the part of Velma Von Tussle, the sinister stage mum famously played by Michelle Pfeiffer in the 2007 film.

For Clifton, the role is her "first baddie," and she couldn't be more excited.

"I'm always good, even in panto, I'm normally the good fairy. So this is my first time as a baddie and I'm really enjoying it."

More like this

She caveated that rehearsing the role had been "challenging," having no sympathy for her views. "Obviously in real life we don't agree with anything Velma stands for. But you have to become her and you have to like yourself as Velma, which is really hard."

To get inspiration for the part, Clifton turned to a familiar source.

"I'm a massive fan of Dance Moms, so like I based her off that!" she laughed, before adding: "At the end of day, she's a b***hy stage mum and I'm obviously from that world, so I found something in that."

The part is being played by Gina Murray (Chicago, The Full Monty) for the first stint of the tour, with Clifton taking over from 9th September.

Buy Hairspray tour tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Hairspray on tour?

The Hairspray tour kicked off in July 2024 and is currently journeying all over the UK, finishing up in April 2025. Remember that Joanne Clifton will only be appearing in the show from the 9th September onwards.

Here's the full list of dates and venues:

6th – 10th Aug 2024 – Canterbury, The Marlowe

13th – 17th Aug 2024 – Cheltenham, Everyman Theatre

19th – 24th Aug 2024 – Liverpool, The Empire

26th – 31st Aug 2024 – Belfast, Grand Opera House

2nd – 7th Sep 2024 – Milton Keynes, Theatre

9th – 14th Sep 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

16th – 21st Sep 2024 – Birmingham, Hippodrome

23rd – 28th Sep 2024 – Leicester, The Curve

30th Sep –5th Oct 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

7th –12th Oct 2024 – Edinburgh, Playhouse

14th – 19th Oct 2024 – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

21st – 26th Oct 2024 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre

28th Oct – 2nd Nov 2024 – York, Grand Opera House

4th – 9th Nov 2024 – Nottingham, Theatre Royal

11th – 16th Nov 2024 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal

18th – 23rd Nov 2024 – Hull, New Theatre

25th – 30th Nov 2024 – Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

7th –11th Jan 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

13th – 18th Jan 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

21st – 25th Jan 2025 – Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

27th Jan – 1st Feb 2025 – Glasgow, King's Theatre

3rd – 8th Feb 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

10th – 15th Feb 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

17th – 22nd Feb 2025 – Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

24th Feb – 1st Mar 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome

3rd – 8th Mar 2025 – Malvern Theatres

10th – 15th Mar 2025 – Derry, Millennium Forum

24th – 29th Mar 2025 – Dartford, Orchard Theatre

31st Mar – 5th Apr 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

7th – 12th Apr 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

14th – 19th Apr 2025 – Sunderland, Empire

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get Hairspray UK tour tickets

Hairspray tour tickets are available at ATG Tickets, and there's still plenty of availability left across the dates.

Tickets start at just £13, although this will also depend on the venue.

Buy Hairspray tour tickets at ATG Tickets

Advertisement

Make sure you check out our full guide to the best musicals on tour, plus the best kids theatre shows and yes, the best UK pantomimes.