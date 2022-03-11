WWE Live confirms two UK tour dates – here's how to get tickets

Described as in-ring match action combined with soap opera drama and the energy of a rock concert, WWE Live has confirmed two UK dates this April.

This week has not only seen the arrival of the WWE 2k22 release date but now we are getting the return of WWE Live to the UK.

Tickets go live at 10am on Monday on Ticketmaster, and as these events don't come around often, tickets are expected to sell out fast.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the general on-sale including UK dates and venues, plus where to stream it if you're unlucky enough not to bag tickets this time.

WWE Live: when are the UK dates?

WWE is returning to the UK in April this year and so far, there have been two UK dates confirmed. The first is in Newcastle on 28th April 2022, with a London date following immediately afterwards on Friday 28th April.

The Newcastle date has an earlier start time of 6pm, while The O2 has pushed it back to the later time of 7:30pm.

When do WWE Live tickets go on sale?

Tickets will go live on Monday 14th April at 10am. However, there are currently two presales taking place for the Newcastle event if you signed up ahead of time.

Thanks to these presales, the general on-sale tickets on Monday are expected to sell out fast. We suggest being on the Ticketmaster website a little before 10am if you want the best chance of grabbing a ticket to either UK date.

For those unable to get tickets, WWE is available to stream on BT Sport.

WWE Live: which WWE Superstars will be there?

Fans will be able to see Superstars such as SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Big E, Drew McIntyre, Sami Zayn, Sheamus and Shinsuke Nakamura.

"Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, will also make her long-awaited return to The O2 in London on Friday, 29th April. Rousey will only be appearing in London and this will be the first time she has performed live in Capital since 2018.

