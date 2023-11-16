So far WWE has released few details about the event, but we can be sure to expect daring stunts, shocking wins and all your favourite wrestling superstars to descend on a city near you.

This announcement for this also came shortly after the news of WWE’s new Bash In Berlin, the first-ever major WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Germany.

So move over America, it looks like WWE likes it here! With the pre-sale now live, here’s how you can get tickets to the four UK dates for WWE Live.

Buy WWE Live tickets at Ticketmaster

Buy WWE Live tickets at The Ticket Factory

Is WWE coming to the UK in 2024?

In the words of wrestler Kurt Angle: "It's True. It's Damn True." WWE is coming back to the UK in 2024. There will be four WWE Live events spread across the UK and Ireland, bringing back all your favourite wrestling stars.

There are four tour dates planned so far for WWE Live 2024, here’s the details:

How much do WWE Live tickets cost?

Ticket prices for WWE Live will start at £36.50. If you're looking to get a 'better' view, expect to pay closer to £87.

However, ticket prices do vary depending on which ticketing site you buy from and which WWE Live UK tour date you're after.

The tickets for the four dates are being sold across different sites.

Belfast – tickets available from Ticketmaster

Birmingham – tickets available from Ticket Factory and Ticketmaster

Cardiff – tickets available from Ticketmaster

London – tickets available from Ticketmaster

Pre-sale tickets are live now, having been released at 10am today (Thursday 16th November). Then, the general sale will start from Friday 17th October, also at 10am.

