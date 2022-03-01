It's one of the biggest fights to take place in the UK in recent years, with two top-rated British heavyweights set to go toe-to-toe. As a result, tickets will be in huge demand. In this ticketing guide, we'll help you understand when and where to watch the fight and how to get tickets to attend this landmark sporting event.

Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte is finally signed, sealed and delivered. Set to take place at London's iconic Wembley stadium, it's a UK homecoming for Tyson Fury, the self-proclaimed 'Gypsy King', who will be defending his WBC Heavyweight World title against challenger, Dillian Whyte.

In his last bout, Tyson Fury came through a closely fought battle with Deontay Wilder in the T-Mobile Arena, in Las Vegas. Both men were floored during the fight but Fury finally came out on top in the 11th round, stopping Wilder conclusively.

Now, having beaten Wilder twice and drawn with him once, in one of the most remarkable heavyweight trilogies in modern boxing, Fury is ready for a new challenge. Enter Dillian 'The Body Snatcher' Whyte.

Whyte is famous for a long-running rivalry with Anthony Joshua, having beaten the GB star in the amateurs. However, since then he's gone on to achieve an awful lot in the professional ring, beating a string of world-ranked contenders, including Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin. Now, the Brixton man is preparing to take on the biggest challenge of his career in a long-awaited world title shot against Tyson Fury.

Fury vs Whyte: when is the fight?

Tyson Fury was floored multiple times in his trilogy of fights with Deontay Wilder before emerging the victor.

The fight is set to take place on April 23rd 2022, at Wembley Stadium in London.

It's the first time Tyson Fury has fought in the UK since 2018 when he took on Francesco Pianeta in an underwhelming comeback fight in Belfast.

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on 2nd March, at midday, via Ticketmaster. You'll want to be on the website a little before 12pm though, as these tickets are sure to sell out quickly.

The recent British grudge match between Amir Khan and Kell Brook sold out Manchester Arena in minutes and — while Wembley is a much larger arena — we wouldn't be surprised to see something similar here.

For those unable to get tickets, the fight will be shown on BT Sport.

How much do tickets cost for the Fury vs Whyte fight?

There will be a huge range of pricing options for Whyte vs Fury, due to the huge venue and the typical layout of a boxing venue. Ringside tickets could sell for huge prices, but tickets up in the higher tiers of the stands at Wembley will be available at more accessible price points.

Head over to Ticketmaster at noon, 2nd March, to check the latest pricing.

Fury vs Whyte undercard: who else is fighting?

Currently, the undercard is entirely unconfirmed. There are sure to be updates on this soon and we wouldn't be too surprised to see Tyson's half brother, Tommy Fury, make an appearance in the ring.

Likewise, Whyte has a string of friends and supporters who are also fellow boxers and are likely to appear on the card with exciting Croatian heavyweight Alen Babic among them. Babic is currently undefeated in ten bouts, having stopped every opponent he's faced.

For now, though, we'll have to wait and see what the rest of the undercard might hold. It's sure to be jam-packed with top quality sporting talent though, as it's not often a boxing event is held at Wembley stadium.

For more sporting updates, check out the RadioTimes.com sport section, which has updates on how to watch upcoming fixtures and much more.