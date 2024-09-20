The legendary electronic dance group are coming to Bridlington Spa, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London, supported by DJ Jaguar Skills across all the dates and Jack Saunders on the final two nights at Brixton.

The band was formed back in 1990 by keyboardist Howlett who enlisted singer Keith Flint, keyboard player Leeroy Thornhill, and vocalists Maxim and Sharky (who also acted as the bands MC and dancer, respectively).

This line-up is often credited with pioneering the genre big beat, and they emerged during the UK’s underground rave scene with the singles Charly and Everybody in the Place reaching the UK top five.

More like this

Following Flint's death in 2019, the majority of the vocals are now carried by Maxim, who took centre stage at Reading Festival this year in what NME described as a "gloriously unhinged" set. Now, they're back for more, so here's how you can disrupt your routine with some tickets.

Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Prodigy are playing seven UK shows this December, including a three night residency at the Brixton Academy.

How to get The Prodigy tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th September. This followed a venue and O2 Academy pre-sale from Wednesday.

Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For more must-see live music acts, here's how to see Oasis if you missed out on the ballot, how to get Michael Ball and Alfie Boe tickets and what is dynamic pricing?