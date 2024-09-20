The Prodigy tickets go on sale today for 2024 Distrupra UK tour
The Prodigy are back to disrupt your December with a new UK tour.
The Prodigy are back and ready for chaos with another UK tour. The sometimes controversial but always energetic band are heading across the country this December with their new show: Disrupta.
Speaking about the new shows in a press release, The Prodigy’s Liam Howlett said: “We never turn down the chance to play the UK and our righteous home Brixton Academy, we will be there armed with a sonically fresh attack. Let it disrupt ya….”
The legendary electronic dance group are coming to Bridlington Spa, Manchester, Wolverhampton and London, supported by DJ Jaguar Skills across all the dates and Jack Saunders on the final two nights at Brixton.
The band was formed back in 1990 by keyboardist Howlett who enlisted singer Keith Flint, keyboard player Leeroy Thornhill, and vocalists Maxim and Sharky (who also acted as the bands MC and dancer, respectively).
This line-up is often credited with pioneering the genre big beat, and they emerged during the UK’s underground rave scene with the singles Charly and Everybody in the Place reaching the UK top five.
More like this
Following Flint's death in 2019, the majority of the vocals are now carried by Maxim, who took centre stage at Reading Festival this year in what NME described as a "gloriously unhinged" set. Now, they're back for more, so here's how you can disrupt your routine with some tickets.
Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
What are The Prodigy UK tour dates?
The Prodigy are playing seven UK shows this December, including a three night residency at the Brixton Academy.
- 13th Dec 2024 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa Centre
- 14th Dec 2024 – Manchester, Depot Mayfield
- 15th Dec 2024 – Manchester, Depot Mayfield
- 17th Dec 2024 – Wolverhampton, Dec Civic Hall
- 19th Dec 2024 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 20th Dec 2024 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 21st Dec 2024 – London, O2 Academy Brixton
How to get The Prodigy tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20th September. This followed a venue and O2 Academy pre-sale from Wednesday.
Buy The Prodigy tickets at Ticketmaster
For more must-see live music acts, here's how to see Oasis if you missed out on the ballot, how to get Michael Ball and Alfie Boe tickets and what is dynamic pricing?