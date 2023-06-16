This August, some of the biggest names in world cricket will be heading to the UK’s most prestigious grounds to take part in this lightning-fast tournament. Playing in the likes of Lord’s, Edgbaston, and The Oval will be eight city teams from across England and Wales, all hoping to take home the trophy and a prize pot of £600,000.

With the English cricket season well underway, get ready to be bowled over by one of the fastest and most action-packed tournaments around: The Hundred.

Last year, Nottingham’s Trent Rockets won the men’s competition by two wickets after a battle with the Manchester Originals. Meanwhile, the women’s Oval Invincibles from South London won for the second year in a row against Southampton’s Southern Brave.

The competition is only two years old after starting up in July 2021. The idea for a new and simpler format of cricket was proposed as a way of drawing in new fans and investing more into the women’s regional game.

But what exactly is The Hundred? And why should you go see it? Well, allow us to run you through the rules, fixtures and more with this guide to how to get tickets to The Hundred 2023.

What is The Hundred?

The Hundred is a form of limited overs cricket, otherwise known as white-ball cricket, which is designed to fit into one day.

What makes The Hundred’s matches quicker is the number of innings (the number of times each team takes turn to bat). Where test cricket can have up to four innings and Twenty20 has two, in The Hundred, each team only has one inning - meaning they only have one go with the bat to score as many points as possible.

Within that one inning, the team only has 100 balls. Once those 100 balls are bowled, that’s it and the other team takes their turn to bat. At the end of the match, the team with the most runs wins.

Who is playing in The Hundred 2023?

Eight men’s and women’s teams compete in The Hundred, each from major city clubs across England and Wales. Last year, the men’s tournament was won for the first time by the Trent Rockets, while the women’s Oval Invincibles took the trophy home for the second year in a row.

The game features a number of famous names and world-class players including Ravi Bopara, one of the most experienced white-ball cricketers in the world, Australian player Alyssa Healy, and England’s world cup captain Ben Stokes.

Here’s the full list of teams playing in this year’s Hundred tournament:

Trent Rockets

Southern Brave

Welsh Fire

Manchester Originals

London Spirit

Oval Invincibles

Northern Superchargers

Birmingham Phoenix

When is The Hundred 2023?

This year’s Hundred will run from the 1st to the 27th of August.

Every year the competition lasts for four to five weeks in a round-robin style tournament, meaning every team will have to a chance to play each other. Every Hundred match is also a double header, with both the men’s and women’s teams playing on the same day – your ticket will cover both matches.

After 32 matches, the team with the most runs overall will go straight into the final, while the second and third-placed teams will have to compete in the eliminator round.

Where in the UK is The Hundred 2023 being played?

The Hundred will be played at eight of the UK’s most prestigious cricket grounds: Lord’s, Edgbaston, the Kia Oval, Emirates Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge, The Ageas Bowl, and Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

When and where is The Hundred final 2023?

The final for this year is set to take place at Lord’s, otherwise known as the home of cricket. The women’s match will begin play at 2:15pm and the men’s will start at 6pm. If you want a place at this historic venue, here’s the full details:

27th August 2023 – Lord’s London

The ground sits on the edge of Regent’s Park and is accessible via tube and train. The closest station is St John’s Wood, which is on the Jubilee Line, or you can get Bakerloo, Circle, or Hammersmith & City line to Baker Street. You can also get the Chiltern Railways line to London Marylebone and walk from there.

How to get tickets to The Hundred 2023

Tickets are available on the official The Hundred website. Or you can snazz your day up a bit with a trip to hospitality through Keith Prowse.

Keith Prowse primarily provides hospitality packages to Edgbaston, The Oval and Lord’s and includes a range of perks. With prices starting at £149 you can get access to fine-dining, complimentary drinks, and prime views to enjoy the action. Plus, with some hospitality suites you can meet your favourite cricketing heroes and soak up the atmosphere from the best seat in the house.

