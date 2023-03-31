With a star-studded cast, it's taking to the stage to bring to life the story written by BAFTA nominatee Simon Nye. The play follows the story of Colonel Blood (Al Murray), as he and his gang of misfits attempt to steal the Crown Jewels in plain sight.

There's been a lot of royal news this year, but this one claims to the be the royal event of the year. While we think the first coronation in 70 years might just take the top spot, this will certainly be a close second. We are, of course, talking about the new West End show The Crown Jewels!

Murray will be joined by one of the most star-studded line ups we've seen in a while, including West End veteran Carrie Hope Fletcher, Mel Giedroyc, Neil Morrissey, Joe Thomas, Aidan McArdle and Tanvi Virmani.

The show follows what is — remarkably — a true story, where a colonel tried to steal the Crown Jewels from King Charles II. This comedic interpretation sees this motley crew attempt the theft, but will they succeed? There's only one way to find out.

Here's everything you need to know about The Crown Jewels West End show, plus how to get tickets.

Buy tickets for The Crown Jewels play from £24 at London Theatre Direct

The Crown Jewels: when and where is the play showing?

The Crown Jewels will be at London's Garrick Theatre in the heart of the West End. The show has a limited 10-week run, beginning on Friday 7th July and ending on Saturday 16th September 2023.

The show will be playing Monday to Saturday for the duration of the run, with matinée and evening shows on Thursdays and Saturdays.

A captioned and British Sign Language performance will take place on Tuesday 8th August 2023.

How much are tickets to The Crown Jewels play?

Tickets for The Crown Jewels start at £24 with the priciest tickets available for £119. Something to be aware of is that the most popular shows, like those on Friday and Saturday evenings, have a higher price for the most affordable tickets at £30.

How to get tickets to The Crown Jewels West End play

Tickets for The Crown Jewels are now available from London Theatre Direct. Since this show has such a limited run, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later to make sure you can secure some tickets.

There is wheelchair access to the Dress Circle. Find more information about accessibility to the Garrick Theatre on its website.

