The story was made famous in 2005 thanks to the film starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal. Now, it's making its world stage premiere in London. The play is based around the short story by Annie Proulx, which was also the source material for the film, and is being directed by Jonathan Butterell.

A tale of intimacy, loss and, most of all, love, Brokeback Mountain is coming to the West End this summer.

The play follows the story of two shepherds, Jack (Mike Faist) and Ennis (Lucas Hedges) as they are hired to work on the secluded Brokeback Mountain looking after grazing sheep. Set in the environment of secluded, rural Wyoming in the conservative 1960s, the two men grapple with the strength of their feelings towards each other, while also feeling the pressure of the societal homophobia around them.

Country and Western music composed for the play by Dan Gillespie Sells makes for an atmospheric backdrop to this show, which promises to be an emotional journey through a 20-year relationship of love and heartbreak.

It's worth noting that Brokeback Mountain isn't suitable for those under the age of 16.

Read on to find out all you need to know on how to get tickets to see Brokeback Mountain on the West End.

Buy tickets for Brokeback Mountain the play from £36 at London Theatre Direct

Brokeback Mountain play: when and where is it showing?

The play is showing at the Soho Place Theatre. This is one of the newest theatres in the West End and has been designed so that no seats have obstructed views — a pretty good idea in our books! The theatre has also been designed so that all the seats are within six rows of the stage, which means that everyone in the audience can experience the detail of the action.

The show opens on Wednesday 10th May 2023, and has a limited run which ends on Saturday 12th August 2023. Shows are taking place Monday-Saturday for every week during the run, with a choice of a matinée and evening show every Thursday and Saturday throughout June, July and August.

There will be a British Sign Language performance on Wednesday 12th July, an audio-described performance on Saturday 29th July and a captioned performance on Friday 4th August.

How much are tickets for the Brokeback Mountain play?

Tickets for Brokeback Mountain play begin at £36 and go up to £102 for the most premium seats.

We're somewhat experts on tickets of all kinds (if we do say so ourselves). Even though £36 is quite high for a starting price, we do think this is a pretty reasonable ticket price range, especially considering that wherever you are in the theatre, you're guaranteed to be close to the stage and have an unobstructed view.

If you're on a tight budget, check out our guide on how to get cheap theatre tickets for more tips.

How to get tickets for Brokeback Mountain the play

Tickets are on sale right now for Brokeback Mountain at London Theatre Direct. A couple of the shows are already sold out, and we expect this to continue with the theatre's limited size of just 602 seats, plus the play's limited run.

So, if you want to guarantee yourself a spot in the audience, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later!

