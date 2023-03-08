After a triumphant first year at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium in front of 35,000 fans, the elite motorcycling event is returning to the UK to be held at Birmingham’s Villa Park (home of Aston Villa football club).

The Supercross British Grand Prix is back again for the opening round of the 2023 WSX World Championship.

The Grand Prix sees 10 teams, and 40 athletes, battling it out to establish early dominance in the World Championship and win over £200,000 in prize money. Taking place on Saturday 1st July, motorcycle fans can expect everything from dirt bike racing and freestyle motocross stunts to live music and entertainment.

Among the world’s best riders will be the British-born athletes Max Anstie and Dean Wilson, who are determined to win in front of a home crowd. 2022 World Champion Ken Roczen will also be returning after a dramatic final race in the Australian Grand Prix last year.

After the opening round in Britain, the WSX Championship will be heading to Lyon for France’s first-ever Grand Prix, before travelling to Asia, Germany, North America and Australia.

Revving with excitement? Here’s what you need to know about how to get tickets.

Get tickets for the Supercross British Grand Prix at Ticketmaster

When and where is the 2023 Supercross British Grand Prix?

2022 was the first time the WSX World Championship hosted a Grand Prix in the UK. The response from fans was massive with Adam Bailey, director of motorsport for the World Supercross Championship, saying: “I don’t think we could have asked for more of the UK fans. The enthusiasm and excitement they brought was incredible.”

This year, an even higher attendance is expected. Here’s the date and venue:

Villa Park is about two miles from Birmingham city centre and only has parking available for permit holders, so your best bet is to get public transport. The closest train stations to Villa Park are Witton and Aston, both of which you can get to via trains from Birmingham New Street. You can also get several bus routes, including the 7, 11A and 11C, which all stop at Witton Square.

When do tickets for the 2023 Supercross British Grand Prix go on sale?

O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for the Grand Prix are live now, having gone up at 10am this morning (Wednesday 8th March). Meanwhile pre-sale tickets for Live Nation members and through Villa Park are available from 10am on Thursday 9th March.

General sale tickets go live on Friday 10th March at 10am. To grab yourself a place, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

