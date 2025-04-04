The pro dancer and It Takes Two host zoned in on one reaction in particular during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com that left her grinning.

"Joanne Clifton!" she laughed, "She’s just such a cheerleader. When I got announced for it, she literally was one of the first people to message me and she was screaming.

Joanne Clifton and Janette Manrara. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

"She sent me a voice note saying, 'You’re going to get the buzz, you’re going to get so inspired by it all,' she just felt so happy for me."

Manrara added: "Her advice was really just to embrace it, to dive into the world of musical theatre, because it’s just so different to Strictly."

The dancer also said that Joanne's brother Kevin Clifton was a huge help, having already been cast in the touring production alongside her as Billy Flynn. "He was offering help, offering to run lines, he was just so excited.

"Kevin and I have worked together for so many years – we’ve been friends for 15 years now – so to go from Strictly together to Chicago was so exciting because he’s such a good mate."

Clifton's tenure on the show as the sleazy Chicago lawyer has now ended and the role has been picked up by Dan Burton and Darren Day.

However, Manrara reiterated that she was learning so much from the entire tour cast.

Janette Manrara. Matt Crockett

"I'm learning how my vocal chords work, how I need to keep it going for eight shows a week, and I think every night I get a little better."

She said appearing in Chicago had been a lifelong dream, and playing Roxie especially was a treat for her acting and singing skills.

"My Roxie, although she's very naïve and very childlike in the way she dreams of Vaudeville, she’s a fighter and a survivor, and you need to be a little bit afraid of her. She’s so complex, and that’s what makes her such a wonderful role.

"What you've also got to remember is that this is a dangerous show. It’s about murder and alcohol and nightclubs, and it’s not a good place, and you’re dealing with murderous women – so it should never feel content.

"Every single night you're going to deliver a line differently, and you always need to be finding the buzz, finding the danger, which I love."

Alongside her acting and singing progress, we of course couldn't resist asking about the dancing, but Manrara's answer may surprise you.

"I can’t really go to my normal Strictly Come Dancing style," she said: "The show, and the Hot Honey Rag in particular, has this iconic movement and iconic choreography which hasn’t been changed since the day they made it.

"It's not like it’s physically demanding, but it’s demanding and pressure in another way – it has to be exactly as it was 50 years ago, every finger! And Djalenga Scott (who plays Velma) and I have to be exactly the same."

But of course, as she says, that's all part of the fun.

Buy Chicago UK tour tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Janette Manrara in Chicago?

The Chicago UK tour has already kicked off, but Manrara is still on stage until August. Here are the dates:

31st Mar – 5th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre

7th – 12th Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

14th – 19th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

21st – 26th Apr 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru

5th – 10th May 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

12th – 17th May 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

19th – 24th May 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome

9th – 14th Jun 2025 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre

16th – 21st Jun 2025 – Leicester, The Curve

23rd – 28th Jun 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

30th Jun – 5th Jul 2025 – Hull, New Theatre

7th – 12th Jul 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre

14th – 19th Jul 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

21st – 26th Jul 2025 – Blackpool, Winter Garden

28th Jul – 2nd Aug 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

4th – 9th Aug 2025 – Sunderland, Empire

11th – 16th Aug 2025 – Crawley, Hawth Theatre

18th – 23rd Aug 2025 – Glasgow, King's Theatre

25th – 30th Aug 2025 – Salford, Lowry

Buy Chicago UK tour tickets at ATG Tickets

