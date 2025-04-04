Janette Manrara shares the one bit of advice fellow Strictly stars gave her before Chicago tour
Manrara currently stars as the one and only Roxie Hart on tour.
It's always a dream for any fan base to find out your favourite stars get along well behind the scenes, so you can imagine our delight when we learned that this extended to the likes of Strictly Come Dancing.
In fact, Janette Manrara – who currently stars in the touring UK production of Chicago – called the support from her Strictly co-stars "amazing", saying "I got so much love and excitement" after she was announced as the show's leading lady, Roxie Hart.
The pro dancer and It Takes Two host zoned in on one reaction in particular during an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com that left her grinning.
"Joanne Clifton!" she laughed, "She’s just such a cheerleader. When I got announced for it, she literally was one of the first people to message me and she was screaming.
"She sent me a voice note saying, 'You’re going to get the buzz, you’re going to get so inspired by it all,' she just felt so happy for me."
Manrara added: "Her advice was really just to embrace it, to dive into the world of musical theatre, because it’s just so different to Strictly."
The dancer also said that Joanne's brother Kevin Clifton was a huge help, having already been cast in the touring production alongside her as Billy Flynn. "He was offering help, offering to run lines, he was just so excited.
"Kevin and I have worked together for so many years – we’ve been friends for 15 years now – so to go from Strictly together to Chicago was so exciting because he’s such a good mate."
Clifton's tenure on the show as the sleazy Chicago lawyer has now ended and the role has been picked up by Dan Burton and Darren Day.
However, Manrara reiterated that she was learning so much from the entire tour cast.
"I'm learning how my vocal chords work, how I need to keep it going for eight shows a week, and I think every night I get a little better."
She said appearing in Chicago had been a lifelong dream, and playing Roxie especially was a treat for her acting and singing skills.
"My Roxie, although she's very naïve and very childlike in the way she dreams of Vaudeville, she’s a fighter and a survivor, and you need to be a little bit afraid of her. She’s so complex, and that’s what makes her such a wonderful role.
"What you've also got to remember is that this is a dangerous show. It’s about murder and alcohol and nightclubs, and it’s not a good place, and you’re dealing with murderous women – so it should never feel content.
"Every single night you're going to deliver a line differently, and you always need to be finding the buzz, finding the danger, which I love."
Alongside her acting and singing progress, we of course couldn't resist asking about the dancing, but Manrara's answer may surprise you.
"I can’t really go to my normal Strictly Come Dancing style," she said: "The show, and the Hot Honey Rag in particular, has this iconic movement and iconic choreography which hasn’t been changed since the day they made it.
"It's not like it’s physically demanding, but it’s demanding and pressure in another way – it has to be exactly as it was 50 years ago, every finger! And Djalenga Scott (who plays Velma) and I have to be exactly the same."
But of course, as she says, that's all part of the fun.
Buy Chicago UK tour tickets at ATG Tickets
When and where can I see Janette Manrara in Chicago?
The Chicago UK tour has already kicked off, but Manrara is still on stage until August. Here are the dates:
- 31st Mar – 5th Apr 2025 – Bournemouth, Pavilion Theatre
- 7th – 12th Apr 2025 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall
- 14th – 19th Apr 2025 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 21st – 26th Apr 2025 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall
- 29th Apr – 3rd May 2025 – Llandudno, Venue Cymru
- 5th – 10th May 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- 12th – 17th May 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- 19th – 24th May 2025 – Bristol, Hippodrome
- 9th – 14th Jun 2025 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre
- 16th – 21st Jun 2025 – Leicester, The Curve
- 23rd – 28th Jun 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 30th Jun – 5th Jul 2025 – Hull, New Theatre
- 7th – 12th Jul 2025 – Eastbourne, Congress Theatre
- 14th – 19th Jul 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 21st – 26th Jul 2025 – Blackpool, Winter Garden
- 28th Jul – 2nd Aug 2025 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 4th – 9th Aug 2025 – Sunderland, Empire
- 11th – 16th Aug 2025 – Crawley, Hawth Theatre
- 18th – 23rd Aug 2025 – Glasgow, King's Theatre
- 25th – 30th Aug 2025 – Salford, Lowry
