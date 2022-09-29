There’s a stellar line-up of contestants this year, including actor Will Mellor, singer-songwriter Fleur East and former Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds, who have partnered with professionals in the hope of lifting the coveted Glitterball Trophy just before Christmas this year.

The 20th season of Strictly Come Dancing is officially underway, and we didn’t realise just how much we missed seeing celebrities fumble their way through a cha-cha-cha wearing too many sequins.

Take a look at the full line-up of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 contestants

Watching Strictly Come Dancing on TV is great, but donning your glad rags and watching your favourite couples perform live in your home city is superior. That’s right, Strictly Come Dancing ⁠— The Live Tour is back for 2023, and it has some special additions.

Strictly Come Dancing ⁠— The Live Tour will feature celebrity judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke. Arena audiences are granted the power to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy by voting via text for their favourite couple, and the judges will score each performance, providing their ever-valuable critique.

Speaking about Strictly Come Dancing ⁠— The Live Tour, new judge and former professional dancer on the show Anton Du Beke said: "I'm so excited to join my fellow TV judges on the Strictly 2023 tour and have the chance to enjoy all the fun of the live experience with audiences around the UK."

The show’s head judge, Shirley Ballas, added: "The audiences at the arena shows are phenomenal and it’s so nice to get to see everyone and perform for you all – I can’t wait for January when we get the show on the road!"

Strictly Come Dancing ⁠— The Live Tour is directed by judge Craig Revel Horwood and will be presented by Janette Manrara, who you’ll know from Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two. Dave Arch & The Strictly Come Dancing Band will of course be joining, too.

It promises to be a ‘fab-u-lous!’ evening, so let’s see how you can secure tickets.

When is Strictly Come Dancing ⁠— The Live Tour?

Since its debut in 2008, Strictly Come Dancing ⁠— The Live Tour has waltzed its way across the UK and Ireland, and the 2023 tour has certainly packed in a lot of shows.

We’ve included each tour date below, but it’s worth knowing that there are multiple shows on some of the days. For example, on 12th February, there’s one show at 1:30pm and one show at 6:30pm at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Strictly Come Dancing ⁠— The Live Tour: when do tickets go on sale?

If you’re anything like us, you will have already picked your favourite duo from the Strictly Come Dancing line-up, and the live tour is your chance to get a better look at your winning pair.

The Ticketmaster pre-sale is happening right now (Thursday 29th September), and it went live at 9am.

General sale kicks off tomorrow (Friday 30th September) at 9am.

We know the rush to get tickets can be a bit daunting, so to make sure you can secure those Strictly seats, here are some tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour tickets at Ticketmaster

