Audiences can expect a range of the band’s biggest tracks such as Stomp, Better Best Forgotten, Last Thing On My Mind and Chain Reaction. Plus, an emotional story centred around “friendship, romance and community” which follows the workers and shoppers of a seaside supermarket.

The musical has been produced by theatre company ROYO, pop legend Pete Waterman, and Steps themselves, who said: “We’ve been lucky to do many things together as a band, but the question we get asked again and again is ‘where is the Steps musical?’ Well…it’s finally here and we couldn’t be more excited.”

As of 2024, Steps are the UK’s most successful mixed-sex pop group of all time, with 14 top five singles and 22 million record sales to their name, so it would be nothing short of a tragedy to miss this brand-new show.

Here’s how you can grab tickets today.

Buy Here and Now tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Here and Now: The Steps Musical?

Here and Now will premiere on Saturday 9th November and run until Sunday 24th November at The Alexandra Theatre in Birmingham. The musical is then set to transfer to the West End either later this year or in 2025, with dates yet to be announced.

Whether you’re local to Birmingham or not, The Alexandra is super easy to get to, with Birmingham New Street Station and Grand Central just steps away. That means you can hop on a train from London Euston, Liverpool Lime Street and much more.

How to get tickets to Here and Now: The Steps Musical

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live on Friday 9th February.

Tickets are available to buy at ATG Tickets and whether you need 5, 6, 7, or 8, they’ll have everything ready.

