Now fans have the chance to hear all their favourite tracks live again thanks to the announcement of The Smashing Pumpkins latest tour, which will take place across the UK and Ireland in June 2024.

And it's not just The Smashing Pumpkins that fans will get to enjoy. The alt-rock icons have announced an equally iconic supporting act: cult favourite band Weezer. Known for tracks such as Island in the Sun and Buddy Holly, any alt-rock fan worth their salt will be over the moon with this line up.

Announcing the tour on X (formerly Twitter), Weezer said "Today is the greatest day we've ever known. UK and Ireland, we're coming back around to co-headline a handful of shows next summer with @SmashingPumpkins."

We've rounded up everything you need to know about getting tickets, from dates and venues to release dates and more. Come June 2024, you could be saying that you're going to see The Smashing Pumpkins Tonight, Tonight.

Fans will have the chance to see the iconic American alt-rock band at three different locations in June 2024. Here is a full list of dates and venues for The Smashing Pumpkins tour 2024:

When do The Smashing Pumpkins tour tickets go on sale?

The Ticketmaster pre-sale for The Smashing Pumpkins tour will go live on the Ticketmaster website on Thursday 19th October at 10am. The only exception is the concert at Cardiff Castle. Pre-sale for this performance will go live on Wednesday 18th October at 10am.

General on-sale will take place from 10am on Friday 20th October.

Note that tickets for concerts in Glasgow and Manchester can't be bought on the Ticketmaster website.

How to get The Smashing Pumpkins tickets for their 2024 tour?

If you're desperate to hear tunes like Bullet With Butterfly Wings, Zero and Disarm, then it's definitely worth getting pre-sale, simply sign up on the group's website.

Be sure to log on to Ticketmaster bright and early for the best chance of ensuring a ticket. For our best tips and tricks, check out our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

