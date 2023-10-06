To the disappointment of many fans, the band went on hiatus in 2015. However, this wasn't the last we were to hear of The Gaslight Anthem. After a long break, they released a new single "Positive Charge" in April 2023, before releasing three more later in the year. The band have since announced that their latest album "History Books" will be released in October 2023.

The Gaslight Anthem have also announced a 2024 UK and Europe tour, hitting up major cities such as Stockholm, Berlin and Manchester.

We've rounded up everything you need to know about The Gaslight Anthem's latest tour to help you get tickets. Here's looking at you, kid.

Buy tickets for The Gaslight Anthem at Ticketmaster

The Gaslight Anthem are kicking off their new tour in Stockholm on 6th March 2024 before embarking on a number of European tour dates. Their first performance in the UK will be in Glasgow on 18th March 2024.

Here's the full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues:

Buy tickets for The Gaslight Anthem at Ticketmaster

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do The Gaslight Anthem tickets go on sale?

O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for The Gaslight Anthem went on sale at 10am on 4th October 2024 on Ticketmaster.

General sale will begin at 10am on Friday 6th October. Tickets can be bought on the Ticketmaster website.

Buy tickets for The Gaslight Anthem at Ticketmaster

How to get The Gaslight Anthem tickets?

We recommend logging into Ticketmaster at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. This will give you the chance to join the waiting room and get a better place in the queue once tickets are released.

More like this

For more top tips, check our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy tickets for The Gaslight Anthem at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For the latest unmissable concerts, check out our top tips on how to get Happy Mondays tickets and how to get Thundercat tickets.