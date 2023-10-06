How to get Gaslight Anthem tour tickets as sale for UK dates goes live
The era-defining American rock band are back , big time - here's how you can see them after their almost eight year hiatus.
Three new singles, a new album and tickets going on sale for a new UK and European tour - it's safe to say that The Gaslight Anthem are back with a bang.
The Gaslight Anthem were formed in New Jersey in 2006 and rose to fame thanks to their authentic raw lyrics and passionate performances. Between 2007 and 2014, the band released five studio albums and became one of the defining sounds of noughties and 2010s rock.
To the disappointment of many fans, the band went on hiatus in 2015. However, this wasn't the last we were to hear of The Gaslight Anthem. After a long break, they released a new single "Positive Charge" in April 2023, before releasing three more later in the year. The band have since announced that their latest album "History Books" will be released in October 2023.
The Gaslight Anthem have also announced a 2024 UK and Europe tour, hitting up major cities such as Stockholm, Berlin and Manchester.
We've rounded up everything you need to know about The Gaslight Anthem's latest tour to help you get tickets. Here's looking at you, kid.
Buy tickets for The Gaslight Anthem at Ticketmaster
What are the dates and venues for The Gaslight Anthem's tour?
The Gaslight Anthem are kicking off their new tour in Stockholm on 6th March 2024 before embarking on a number of European tour dates. Their first performance in the UK will be in Glasgow on 18th March 2024.
Here's the full list of UK and Ireland dates and venues:
- 18th March 2024- Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow
- 21st March 2024- Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield
- 22nd March 2024- Manchester, Manchester Apollo
- 23rd March 2024- Wolverhampton, The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton
- 25th March 2024- London, Roundhouse
- 26th March 2024- London, Roundhouse
- 29th March 2024- Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
- 10th July 2024- Nottingham, Rock City
When do The Gaslight Anthem tickets go on sale?
O2 Priority pre-sale tickets for The Gaslight Anthem went on sale at 10am on 4th October 2024 on Ticketmaster.
General sale will begin at 10am on Friday 6th October. Tickets can be bought on the Ticketmaster website.
How to get The Gaslight Anthem tickets?
We recommend logging into Ticketmaster at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale. This will give you the chance to join the waiting room and get a better place in the queue once tickets are released.
For more top tips, check our advice on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
