Fans will remember that the 2024 Sideman Charity Football Match didn't go ahead — much to our disappointment — but 2023 saw Sideman FC beat YouTube Allstars 8-5. This year, some of the biggest creators from around the world will go head-to-head, but who will reign superior?

Money from the Sideman Charity Football Match 2025 will be going towards BBC's Children in Need and the group's own charity, Bright Side. In 2023, the charity football match raised an incredible £2.4 million for charity.

With tickets on sale now, here's how to get your hands on them.

Buy Sideman Charity Football Match tickets at Ticketmaster

The Sidemen Charity Football Match 2025 will take place on Saturday 8th March 2025 at Wembley Stadium, London.

At the time of writing (Monday 18th November), you can buy Sideman Charity Football Match 2025 hospitality tickets from UK site Seat Unique from £75.

If the prospect of a ticketing queue is intimidating, you could always skip it completely and secure hospitality tickets instead. After all, hospitality tickets are a great way of securing a more special and comfortable experience to a sports game, without the worry of tickets selling out straight away, as they're typically more expensive.

Sideman Charity Football Match 2025 tickets are on sale right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Monday 18th November).

