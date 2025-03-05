The team will face Albania and Latvia in this first round of qualifying matches before moving on to Andorra and Serbia later in the year.

This stage is all in preparation for the World Cup in North America next year. The winning team from each group will automatically qualify, while the close runners up will have to compete against each other in a series of play-offs next year.

If you're keen to watch England play at home this month, time is not on your side, but thankfully tickets are, as there's still fair amounts of availability for the matches. Here's what you need to know.

Who is in England's group for the World Cup qualifiers?

England are in group K, alongside Albania, Latvia, Andorra and Serbia.

The five countries will be facing off against each other during the international breaks from 21st March to 18th November 2025. The top team from each group qualifies automatically for the World Cup, while the runners-up will compete in play-offs from 26th – 31st March 2026.

Here is the full list of dates for England's World Cup qualifying matches, both home and away.

Home matches:

England v Albania | 21st Mar 2025 – Wembley Stadium

England v Latvia | 24th Mar 2025 – Wembley Stadium

England v Andorra | 6th Sep 2025 – Wembley Stadium

England v Serbia | 13th Nov 2025 – Wembley Stadium

Away matches:

Andorra v England | 7th Jun 2025

Serbia v England | 9th Sep 2025

Latvia v England | 14th Oct 2025

Albania v England | 16th Nov 2025

How to get tickets to watch England in the World Cup qualifiers

Tickets for England's first two matches against Albania and Latvia are now on sale.

You can find tickets on the official Wembley Stadium website, but bear in mind availability is a bit limited.

If you miss out on standard tickets don't fret, as Seat Unique has official hospitality packages available, and unusually they start at just £59 per person.

Alternatively, there are re-sites like Ticombo available, but we would suggest caution in using re-sale sites such as this. However, this site in particular has a 4.7-rating on Trust Pilot so it's perhaps more trustworthy than most.

How much are tickets to England's World Cup qualifiers?

Tickets for England vs Albania start at £35 and go up in tiers to £45, £65, and £80. While England vs Latvia costs £35, £40, £50 and £60, or you can get Level Two tickets for £70 and £90.

Hospitality tickets are also very reasonable for this match, starting at £59 for England vs Latvia and £115 for England vs Albania.

