Paul will be bringing the energy — and hopefully the Temperature, too — to the Brighton Centre and Bonus Arena in Hull this summer. These 2023 dates follow Paul's Scorcha tour, which saw the dancehall artist visit arenas UK-wide, enjoy a 2019 headline performance on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury, and perform a set at Capital's Summertime Ball in 2018 to an audience of over 80,000 fans.

Some may call him a guilty pleasure, but on the RadioTimes.com team, we don't believe anything enjoyable can be guilty! And there's nothing we like more than singing along to a Sean Paul dancehall hit with our friends. The Jamaican rapper is on car trip, pre-drinks and running playlists worldwide; basically any soundtrack that puts you in a pumped-up mood, you'll find Paul on there.

With over 26 million records sold across eight studio albums, Paul has revolutionised dancehall music, taking the genre from its roots in Kingston, Jamaica and popularising it worldwide.

The 50-year-old's musical career kicked off back in the 1990s with his early noughties tunes Gimme the Light and Get Busy topping the Billboard Hot 100. Paul's second album, Dutty Rock, was then a worldwide success. With most of his albums being nominated for the Best Reggae Album at the Grammy Awards, it was Dutty Rock that secured Paul the award. It hit the top 10 on the Billboard 200, and was certified double-platinum after selling over six million copies worldwide.

The Grammy Award-winner's third album, The Trinity, produced the sing-a-long smash hits Give It Up To Me, Temperature, Never Gonna Be the Same, Ever Blazin', and We Be Burnin'. The Trinity debuted at number five on the Billboard 200, breaking records for its week one sales for a dancehall artist.

As one of dancehall's most prolific artists, it's no surprise that Paul has had a multitude of hits both with his solo music and with collaborations. The song Rockabye with pop musician Anne-Marie spent nine consecutive weeks at number one on the UK Singles Chart, and has been streamed 838 million times on Spotify (we like to think we've made a big contribution to that number...). Other notable collaborations include Baby Boy with Beyoncé, Cheap Thrills with Sia, and No Lie with British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa.

More like this

Paul's summer shows are sure to get you moving and grooving, and here's how you can secure pre-sale tickets today.

Buy Sean Paul tickets at Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster UK Twitter

The Got 2 Luv U singer will be performing records from his eighth studio album Scorcha, as well as hits we all know and love, like She Doesn't Mind. Paul is headlining arenas in Brighton and Hull, as well as a festival in Birmingham. Here's the complete list of dates and UK venues.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When do tickets for Sean Paul’s 2023 UK shows go on sale?

The Ticketmaster and Three pre-sales for the Hull and Brighton shows are happening right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Tuesday 4th April).

General on sale for those two dates is happening from 10am on Thursday 6th April, and general on sale for the Birmingham Luna Springs show is taking place right now.

Buy Sean Paul tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

For the latest on live music, such as Ellie Goulding tickets, stay up to date with our Going Out section.