Her Bittersweet track that she contributed to The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 made her the coolest artist of all time in our eyes, and her side part and shaved section hairstyle only added to this. We tried to convince our mum to let us copy the look, but it didn’t go down well…

Ellie Goulding was one of our favourite artists of the 2010s. We remember listening to The Writer on long car journeys in our parents’ car, looking out of the window and pretending we were in a coming of age film.

If you are equally as big fans of Ellie Goulding, you’ll be thrilled to know that the British singer-songwriter is going on tour in autumn 2023. Announcing the news on Twitter, Ticketmaster UK tweeted last week: "Ellie Goulding will be heading out across the UK this Autumn to celebrate the release of her new album Higher Than Heaven!"

The studio album, Higher Than Heaven, is set for release this week on Friday 7th April and is Goulding’s fifth studio album. Her debut album, Lights, took the UK by storm. It was released in 2010 and hit the number one spot on the UK Albums Chart. Lights has sold a whopping 850,000 copies since in the UK, and gave us the brilliant sing-a-long single Starry Eyed, which reached the top five in the UK and Ireland. In the same year, the singer-songwriter won the Critics' Choice BRIT Award.

As we know, Anything Could Happen with an artist’s second album, and Goulding’s second studio album, Halcyon, was a success. Halcyon stormed into the top 10 charts across the world, including the USA, Ireland, Germany and the UK.

At the 2014 BRIT Awards, Goulding won the British Female Solo Artist Award, and in 2015, she received her first-ever Grammy Award nomination for Love Me Like You Do, which was up for the Best Pop Solo Performance Award.

One of our all-time favourite Goulding songs is her cover of Elton John’s Your Song. The sentimental track was recorded for the 2010 John Lewis advert, which shows people wrapping presents for their loved ones. Also in the Hereford-born singer’s repertoire is a performance for Barack Obama at The White House and a performance at a private party for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge after their formal wedding reception.

It might not be a royal wedding, but Goulding’s Higher Than Heaven tour is sure to be an event to remember. Let’s find out how you can bag tickets.

Goulding is no stranger to putting on a fantastic show. She’s performed at the prestigious Hollywood Bowl with the likes of Bruno Mars, and has toured the world with her Lights and Halcyon Days tours. Now, she’s gearing up to tour the UK and Ireland with her anticipated Higher Than Heaven tour. Here is the complete list of dates and venues:

When do tickets for Ellie Goulding’s 2023 UK and Ireland tour go on sale?

You’ll be Starry Eyed when you bag tickets to see Goulding and hear tracks like Figure 8 and Under the Sheets live! The O2 and artist pre-sales are happening right now, having gone live at 9am this morning (Tuesday 4th April).

General on sale is happening in a few days’ time, at 9am on Thursday 6th April. To boost your chances of getting tickets, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

