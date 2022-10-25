They're sure to be in high demand, but our guide tells you everything you need to know to beat the Ticketmaster queue and bag your tickets.

The 30-year-old singer songwriter first gained mainstream attention in 2012, featuring on tracks from Disclosure and Naughty Boy. The arrival of their debut album, In the Lonely Hour, in 2014 saw them take another huge step forward in their career, with the record bagging four Grammy awards.

Best-known for songs like Money on My Mind and Stay With Me, Smith's stylised pop and R&B vocals are instantly recognisable and have won them international acclaim. Now, you can see them live and in-person on their UK tour.

The tour starts in mid-April 2023 in Sheffield, before taking Smith to London and Glasgow, and finishing with dates in Birmingham and Manchester. The star will take in some of the UK best venues, while also paying a visit to Dublin, too.

Sam Smith UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

The artist presale for Sam Smith's UK tour begins this morning at 10am. Other presales are available too, at selected venues. If you're eligible for any of those, they're your best chance of getting tickets ahead of the crowd.

If you're not, you'll have to wait for the general sale, which begins this Thursday (27th October) at 10am.

How to get tickets to Sam Smith's 2023 UK tour

The best (and simplest) way of making sure you've got the best chance of getting tickets is to be on the Ticketmaster site well before the sale begins. This helps you bag a spot in the queue as it starts.

Also, make sure you have payment details handy as, when you've selected your tickets, they'll only be reserved in your basket for a limited amount of time. It pays to be prepared.

