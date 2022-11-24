It's hard to know where to start when describing Pete Tong, a man so well known that his name has become its own rhyming slang. A long-time big name on the music scene, Tong is probably best known as the host of Radio 1 shows Essential Mix and Essential Selection, but he's been hosting shows at Radio 1 since the early '80s and is their second longest-serving living DJ.

Pete Tong is set to play at Nocturne Live, the summer music festival at Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire. It might be a slightly different Woodstock that springs to mind when you're thinking of music festivals, but this year's Nocturne Live promises to be one to remember, with a line-up including Tong and Lionel Richie.

Tong is nearly synonymous with the party island of Ibiza – he's been playing there since 1991. And he'll be bringing the party to Blenheim Palace in June 2023 when he plays Nocturne Live alongside conductor Jules Buckley, The Essential Orchestra plus other unannounced special guests.

So, here's all you need to know about Pete Tong's 2023 Blenheim Palace show, plus how to get your hands on some tickets.

When is Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics set at Blenheim Palace?

Nocturne Live, the series of music concerts set against the stunning backdrop of Blenheim Palace, is set to take place between Wednesday 14th June 2023 and Sunday 18th June 2023. Pete Tong's Ibiza Classics is on Saturday 17th. Gates open at 4:30pm, with the music starting at 6pm.

Standard tickets begin from £49.95. If you really want to make an evening of it, you can go for the VIP package which includes a dinner in the State Rooms of Blenheim Palace and will set you back £336.60.

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics: when do Nocturne Live 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets to see Pete Tong at Nocturne Live are available on presale from today, Thursday 24th November.

General sale goes live at 9am tomorrow morning, Friday 25th November. We think these are likely to go quickly so make sure you act fast if you want to get your hands on some tickets.

Pete Tong Ibiza Classics: how to get Nocturne Live 2023 tickets?

Presale tickets are probably the best way to make sure you get to dance the night away with Pete Tong, which are available at Ticketmaster now. General sale tickets will also be available on Ticketmaster.

