The premise of the experience is simple: Help Paddington and the Brown Family prepare for the Marmalade Day Festival. Throughout the adventure, you'll take part in games, challenges, and plenty of tasting opportunities as you help the beloved characters set up for this annual celebration.

Like Paddington, you'll start your journey at the station – making your way through a full-sized train carriage before chatting with a friendly station master. Then, it's time to travel over to the Brown’s house at No. 32 Windsor Gardens.

You can take a trip through the home as well as through the leafy jungles of Peru, all before finishing up at the Marmalade Day Festival. Then, there's time for dancing, partying and having your photo taken with the beloved bear.

More like this

Excited? Of course you are! Here's everything you need to know about the experience, including how to get tickets now.

Buy Paddington Bear Experience tickets at Virgin Experience Days

Jump to:

What age is the Paddington Bear Experience for?

The Paddington Experience is suitable for all ages, although the organisers warn that there may be "moments with loud sound effects and flashing lights", so bear that in mind.

Buy Paddington Bear Experience tickets at Virgin Experience Days

Where is the Paddington Bear Experience?

Paddington. Activity Superstore

The Paddington Experience is held at London County Hall on the Southbank – where you can also see Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution.

To get there, simply head to Westminster (on the Circle, District and Jubilee line) or Waterloo (Bakerloo, Northern, Waterloo & City and Jubilee line). Or, if you’re coming from outside of London, you can get Southeastern and South Western rail directly to Waterloo and Waterloo East.

How long is the Paddington Bear Experience on for?

Right now, the Paddington Experience is bookable from 31st May 2024 to 30th March 2025. But there is no official end date at the moment, so it could be available for far longer.

How long does the Paddington Bear Experience take?

The experience lasts for roughly 70 minutes. Afterwards, you're welcome to stay for up to one hour, playing games and staying in the Windsor Gardens.

Buy Paddington Bear Experience tickets at Virgin Experience Days

Test your brain power with our Going Out-themed riddles in RadioTimes.com's free newsletter

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How much do Paddington Bear Experience tickets cost?

Standard peak tickets for the Paddington Bear Experience cost £49 for adults and £39 for children, while under-twos go free.

Meanwhile, off peak tickets cost £39 for adults and £29 for children.

However, if you're going in a group, we would suggest buying your tickets through Virgin Experience Days, as they have family bundles which work out cheaper than buying individual tickets.

For instance, they have one adult and one child peak tickets costing £69 – this would cost £88 if you bought the tickets normally. Or, there is a two adults and two children bundle for £118 - again, this would otherwise cost you £136, so you're saving £18.

How to get tickets to the Paddington Bear Experience

You can buy tickets through the official Paddington Bear Experience website, but, as we've said, if you're buying for your family we would suggest going through Virgin Experience Days.

You can find bundles for one adult and one child, two adults and one child, and two adults and two children, for both peak and off peak times. Here's the full list of bundles:

Off peak tickets:

Peak tickets:

Advertisement

Virgin Experience also has a few more Paddington-themed experiences, like the Paddington afternoon tea bus tour. And for more family-friendly activities, here's the best kids theatre shows and the best animal experiences.