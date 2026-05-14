With another I'm A Celebrity all-stars done and dusted you might be wondering who's next for a jungle return.

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Well, very much not among them is former Hollyoaks star Owen Warner, who became a fan favourite in 2022 after coming runner-up to Lioness Jill Scott.

Speaking exclusively to Radio Times about the possibility of his return he said: "I feel like for me, that experience was so raw and so beautiful and so I've not even watched the series back yet because it's just, it's in here and it was so perfect.

"I expected to be one of the first out, so to then come second with Jill Scott, who is the most beautiful soul I've ever met. I don't think I'd ever want to change that."

In any case, Warner is currently taking brand new strides in his career, making his West End and on-stage debut in Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution.

"It is such an honour," he said, "To work with pieces that have stood the test of time and is still so relevant to today. When we sat down and dissected the script, there's so many themes that are so relevant.

"And also I feel like as an actor, doing theatre is the ultimate test of the craft."

Witness for the Prosecution - Owen Warner (Leonard Vole) - Photo credit Sam Barker. Sam Barker

The soap star is leading the cast as Leonard Vole, a young man accused of murdering a widow in cold blood to get a hold of her fortune. His fate is teased out throughout the courtroom of the show and the on-stage audience get to decide his verdict of innocent or guilty.

On the subject of his character he said: "You've got to find yourself in every character, and I do relate to Leonard. He's a cheeky chappy and he's got a positive outlook on life and sometimes I'll be in a situation and people around me will be asking 'are worried about that?' And I'm like, 'nah, it'll be all right it'll figure itself out' – that's how he gets in trouble!"

Despite being under the glare of the courtroom for the entire show, and it being his first time in front of a live audience, Warner is surprisingly cool about it. "I don't get nervous, I just get excited. In the jungle, Hollyoaks, all these incredible things I'm fortunate to have done, I've never been nervous. And before I go on stage I just can't wait.

"You're seeing all the faces looking back at you, you're feeling their reaction and you're seeing how your lines are landing. So, there's nothing quite like it."

Since stepping onto stage, Warner has been clear he never wants it to stop: "It is a new world now and there is so much to be learned. It's a whole different side of acting that I've never really explored, but I'm so excited to get into it."

Witness for the Prosecution is a regular sell-out with shows running every Tuesday to Saturday. Tickets start from £16 and if you need convincing to go, read our five-star review.

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When and where can I see Witness for the Prosecution?

Witness for the Prosecution is currently booking tickets until October 2026 with shows on every Tuesday to Sunday (matinee performances on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays).

The show is being held at London’s County Hall on the Southbank. To get there, simply head to Westminster (on the Circle, District and Jubilee line) or Waterloo (Bakerloo, Northern, Waterloo & City and Jubilee line).

Or, if you’re coming from outside of London, you can get Southeastern and South Western rail directly to Waterloo and Waterloo East.

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Make sure you also check out our review of Mundo Pixar and The Greatest Showman Circus Spectacular review.