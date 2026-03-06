Hollyoaks star Owen Warner is set to make his stage debut this March as the lead in the much-loved West End run of Witness for the Prosecution.

The Agatha Christie drama is the second longest-running of her plays (after The Mousetrap of course) having been at London's County Hall since 2017.

Based on the 1925 short story, Traitor Hands, the play follows Leonard Vole, a young man accused of murdering a widow in cold blood to get a hold of her fortune. Despite protesting his innocence, the evidence of the case seems to be against him, helped along by those determined to see him face the noose.

As the courtroom drama unfolds and secrets are revealed, the members of the jury (who are in fact paying members of the audience) must decide Leonard’s fate.

Owen Warner. Sam Barker

Warner, who is best known as Romeo Nightingale in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks and for getting to the final of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here... in 2022, will play Vole for his first-ever theatrical performance.

The actor will join an entirely new cast from 17 March which includes Eleanor Sutton as Romaine, as well as Simon Cotton, Matthew White, David Whitworth and and Michael Mears.

Joe Anthony, Kai Antoine, Andrew Bloomer, Martin Edwards, Oliver Hatfield, Tamsin Heatley, Matthew Hebden, Mark Huckett, Ruchi Rai, Vanessa Sampson, Paul Westwood and Meimei Young complete the company.

Witness for the Prosecution is a regular sell-out with shows running every Tuesday to Saturday. Tickets start from £16 and if you need convincing to go, read our five-star review.

When and where can I see Witness for the Prosecution?

Witness for the Prosecution is currently booking tickets until October 2026 with shows on every Tuesday to Sunday (matinee performances on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays).

The show is being held at London’s County Hall on the Southbank. To get there, simply head to Westminster (on the Circle, District and Jubilee line) or Waterloo (Bakerloo, Northern, Waterloo & City and Jubilee line). Or, if you’re coming from outside of London, you can get Southeastern and South Western rail directly to Waterloo and Waterloo East.

