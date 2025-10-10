Dean released her debut album, Messy, to critical acclaim in 2023, receiving a Mercury Prize nomination. Now, the Password Change singer is back with her new album, The Art of Loving which is fronted by our new favourite track, Nice to Each Other.

If you missed out on Olivia Dean tickets the first time round, here's how you can be in with the chance of securing them now.

Buy Olivia Dean tickets at Ticketmaster

Here's a full list of tour dates and venues, including the new London dates:

22nd April 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

23rd April 2026 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow

25th April 2026 — Co-op Live, Manchester

26th April 2026 — Co-op Live, Manchester

29th April 2026 — The O2, London

30th April 2026 — The O2, London

1st May 2026 — The O2, London

2nd May 2026 — The O2, London

NEW DATE: 11th June 2026 — The O2, London

NEW DATE: 12th June 2026 — The O2, London

When do Olivia Dean tickets go on sale?

Olivia Dean performing on Later with Jools Holland. BBC/Michael Leckie BBC/Michael Leckie

Tickets for 11th and 12th June shows will go on sale at 10am today (Friday 10th October). Please note that there is no pre-sale for these dates.

Are there Olivia Dean hospitality tickets?

Yes!

You can still buy hospitality tickets for Dean's Manchester shows at Seat Unique.

Hospitality tickets are a brilliant way to make a live music event even more special as packages often include food and drink, unrivalled views of the stage, and easier access so you're not stuck in the crowds.

How to get Olivia Dean tickets

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

Remember that tickets are available at alternative platforms like AXS, where there may be lower demand. Plus, there's also the option of hospitality tickets.

