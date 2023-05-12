After selling out in venues across the country, the comedy duo have added yet another date to their meals-on-wheels style tour at the London Palladium.

Ed Gamble and James Acaster are taking their Off Menu podcast on a UK tour – and the appetite for tickets has been off the scale!

Back in April, the original tour tickets went on sale and five extra dates were included almost immediately, which we don't mind telling you caused a bit of a headache here at RadioTimes.com. Now, they're at it again, rounding their tour up to 14 shows from October to November 2023.

The upcoming live tour will be the first for the hit series and is set to be a delicious mix of podcast and live performances. The pair are promising a different version of Acaster’s Diet Coke story, and a new guest each night to be quizzed by the genie waiter (Acaster) and maître d’ (Gamble) about their dream cuisine: their favourite-ever drink, starter, main course, dessert, and side dish.

With the rotation of guests on the Off Menu podcast being not only eclectic but hugely famous in their own right — with stars such as Florence Pugh and Stanley Tucci discussing their dream courses — we have high expectations for the UK and Ireland live tour. Plus, who can forget Paul Mescal’s Off Menu episode? The Irish actor shared how he’d opt for a trusty sourdough in the poppadom or bread debate, and his favourite foods are comfort meals, like a big portion of chips.

Speaking about the tour, Gamble said: “I am mad with joy that we finally get to put the dream meals on wheels.” And Acaster added: “Like Shrek and Donkey, Ed and I are off on a noble quest and we won’t stop until we find our happily ever after.”

A more serious statement came from the show’s promoters, who announced: “Comedians and podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster are thrilled to announce the first ever live tour of their critically acclaimed podcast, Off Menu. Taking in an initial eight dates in October and November 2023, including one night at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall.”

Since its launch in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the biggest podcasts in the UK, racking up over 120 million downloads and 200 episodes, as well as being nominated for various awards including the Best Comedy Podcast at the National Comedy Awards in 2022 and 2023.

If you’ve listened to the podcast, you won’t be surprised that the live shows are recommended for ages 16 and over (for swearing and general silliness). So, adults, let’s find out how you can beat the queue and bag tickets to the new Off Menu live show.

Off Menu will go on tour from October 8th until November 28th this year, with stops in Bristol, Glasgow, Manchester and more. With the rest of the shows currently sold out (or with very low availability), here are the details of the tour's brand new date:

19th November 2023 — The London Palladium, London

How much do Off Menu live tickets cost?

Prices for the Off Menu tour vary slightly depending on the venue, but overall the costs starts at around £33. This will, of course, go up depending on where you choose to sit and as it's a London date, this best seats are likely to have a higher price.

The new date is on sale now at Ticketmaster and See Tickets, having gone live at 10am today (Friday 12th May). These tickets go faster than you can say "spaghetti" so to help, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

