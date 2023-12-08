Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds announce new UK 2024 tour dates – How to get tickets now
Feeling dead in the water? It's time to pick yourself up with tickets to Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds next summer.
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds will be performing a series of outdoor shows next July, with shows in Halifax, Wigan, Cardiff and London.
The tour is set to include some of the band's biggest tracks, like If I Had a Gun and Holy Mountain, alongside the hits from their latest album Council Skies, which came out in June. Plus, there'll be a few Oasis classics to keep the old school Gallagher fans happy – don’t look back in anger, Noel.
After splitting from the brit pop band and his brother Liam in 2009, Noel Gallagher launched High Flying Birds in 2011 with an eponymous album that sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. From there, the band flew to new heights, getting four albums to UK number one and embarking on headline tours across the UK and USA.
Now they’re back for another string of shows, with tickets going on sale today. Here’s everything you need to know.
Buy Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds tickets
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds new UK tour dates: When and where can I see Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in 2024?
Noel Gallagher and co will be heading to four venues across the UK next summer, here's the details:
- 17th Jul 2024 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle
- 18th Jul 2024 – Wigan, Robin Park Arena
- 20th Jul 2024 – London, Alexandra Palace Park
- 1st Aug 2024 – Halifax, The Piece Hall
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How much do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tickets cost?
Tickets cost around £75 for tickets to the different outdoor shows but will go up depending on venue.
How to get Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tickets for new summer 2024 tour dates
Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 9am on Friday 8th December. If you want to be flying on the ground with the rest of the fans, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
Buy Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds tickets
Feeling Christmassy? Here's the best Christmas gift experiences and best Christmas light trails to try.