After splitting from the brit pop band and his brother Liam in 2009, Noel Gallagher launched High Flying Birds in 2011 with an eponymous album that sold over 2.5 million copies worldwide. From there, the band flew to new heights, getting four albums to UK number one and embarking on headline tours across the UK and USA.

Now they’re back for another string of shows, with tickets going on sale today. Here’s everything you need to know.

Noel Gallagher and co will be heading to four venues across the UK next summer, here's the details:

How much do Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tickets cost?

Tickets cost around £75 for tickets to the different outdoor shows but will go up depending on venue.

Tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 9am on Friday 8th December. If you want to be flying on the ground with the rest of the fans, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

