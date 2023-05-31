It could be fair to say that Horan has been heading in a different direction these past few years. After being a member of One Direction – you know that small, low-key band that was only one of the best selling boy bands of all time – Horan has been finding his sounds as a solo artist.

If you'd drive highways and byways to be there with Niall Horan, you're in luck. The pop star is heading on tour next year and we've got all you need to know about how to get hold of some tickets.

Horan first joined One Direction when the band was formed as part of The X Factor in 2010 and found fame as the boy band shot to stardom. The band enjoyed huge success until announcing a hiatus in 2016 and the members went their separate ways, each going on to have solo careers.

The Show will be Horan's third solo studio album, following Flicker and Heartbreak Winter. The album has had several well-received singles and will be released on 9th June 2023. After equal success as a coach on The Voice US – his contestant Gina Miles was crowned the winner in May – Horan will be heading on an international tour in 2024 with dates in the UK, Ireland and across the world.

Read on for how to get your hands on some tickets as they go on pre-sale today.

Buy tickets to see Niall Horan UK tour 2024 at Ticketmaster

When and where is Niall Horan going on tour?

The Show will be a world tour with dates across the globe in 2024. If you're based in the UK, Niall Horan will be heading across the UK as well as Ireland as part of the tour.

How to buy tickets to Niall Horan's UK tour

The wait is over! Tickets for Niall Horan's UK tour went on presale today, Wednesday 31st May at 10am on Ticketmaster. If you can't gain access to the pre-sale don't worry, the general sale will be live in a few days on Friday 2nd June at 10am on Ticketmaster and The Ticket Factory. The presale looks to be very large scale, with tickets available to those who pre-ordered the album as well as for particular venues. If you're keen to get your hands on some tickets we'd recommend you act as quickly as possible.

We're expecting to see a lot of popularity around these tickets – who doesn't love Niall Horan after all? If you're worried about missing out on tickets, we've got a guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

