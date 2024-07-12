So, make yourself a marshmallow hot chocolate or perhaps a mulled wine (it is nearly the weekend, after all) and book tickets to see the The Muppet Christmas Carol film with a live orchestra.

The Muppet Christmas Carol is the fourth movie in the Muppets cinematic universe, and it was the first to be directed by the creator Jim Henson’s son, Brian Henson, following Jim Henson’s death.

The Muppet Christmas Carol Jim Henson Productions

The plot? If you’re not familiar with A Christmas Carol, the story follows Scrooge, a miserable and stingy moneylender who doesn’t share the joy of Christmas — if you’ve ever heard of someone being called a 'Scrooge', this is where it gets its name from.

On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is surprised by the shackled ghosts of his late business partners, Jacob and Robert Marley, who warn him to change his wicked ways or he’ll be doomed in the afterlife. Scrooge is then visited by three spirits: the Ghost of Christmas Past, the Ghost of Christmas Present, the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come. It sounds pretty dark (and it is in parts!), but this family friendly movie has a happy ending.

Now, there’s the chance to see The Muppet Christmas Carol film performed with a live orchestra. Here’s how to get your hands on tickets to this unique event.

Buy The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert at Ticketmaster

Gonzo, I mean Mr Dickens, will be taking his magical Muppet story across the UK this December, here are the dates and venues:

How to get tickets to The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert

Tickets go on sale this morning – Friday 12th July – at 10am.

Remember this is a much loved film and it's playing at the busiest time of the year, so you might want to scurry over to Ticketmaster and get yourself a seat.

Buy The Muppet Christmas Carol in concert at Ticketmaster

