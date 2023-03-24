Starring the original TV cast of Mrs Brown’s Boys, the play will kick off this August in Glasgow before heading to cities all around the UK, including Manchester, Cardiff, and Liverpool. The story will feature everyone’s favourite Irish mammy as she learns that her children are plotting to put her in a care home and (funnily enough) chaos ensues.

Get ready to say "That’s nice!" Mrs Brown’s Boys is going on tour this autumn for a new run of the hit play, Mrs Brown Rides Again. It's returning to the UK stage after 10 years away, and in the words of Brendan O’Carroll himself, "The pandemic is gone, and Mrs Brown is back. It doesn't get any better."

This announcement also follows the news that the award-winning sitcom will return for a mini-series to air later this year. When the news was announced, Josh Cole, BBC head of comedy, and Steven Canny, executive producer, said: "There’s no one quite like Mrs Brown.

"An absolute force of outrageous wit and slapstick that has audiences hooked and belly laughing. It’s great to be back."

The character of Mrs Brown first appeared in 1992 on the Irish radio station RTÉ 2fm. From the mid '90s onwards, she popped up in books, straight-to-DVD films and plays all written by Brendan O’Carroll, who quickly made her an Irish legend.

Then, in 2011 she hit the big time with the first season of Mrs Brown’s Boys – a series that grew to have 11 million UK viewers and got major awards, including the BAFTA for Best Situation Comedy and multiple National Television Awards. When the show ended she wasn’t gone for long as in 2017, the live show All Round to Mrs Brown’s began, and the BBC made Mrs Brown’s Boys D’Movie.

Now she’s back for more and tickets are on sale today. Here’s everything you need to know.

Mrs Brown Rides Again is heading to 10 cities this autumn, with shows running from August to November. Here are the dates and venues:

Mrs Brown’s Boys UK tour 2023: when do tickets for the live show go on sale?

Tickets for Mrs Brown rides again are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Friday 24th March). If you want to catch the Mammy as she goes on tour, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Mrs. Brown's Boys tickets at Ticketmaster

