It's now been confirmed that KSI will take part in two matches against cruiserweight boxers Slim and Anthony Taylor.

The rest of the night's fight card has yet to be announced.

Misfits boxing was set up in 2021 by KSI alongside his management team Proper Loud, and agency Wasserman. Soon after, the events became partnered with global sports entertainment company DAZN, which now streams all boxing nights to its subscribers.

Their debut, MF & DAZN: X SERIES 001, took place in August last year, with KSI facing Swarmz at the O2 arena. Since then, the bizarre crossover of online trolling meets physical aggression has proved a recipe for success, with each Misfits event drawing incredible crowds.

Feeling hooked? Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Buy & DAZN: X SERIES 17 tickets at Ticketmaster

And don't forget you can also watch the match live at DAZN.

Sign up to DAZN

This latest round of Misfits Boxing is moving itself to Dublin this time around, here's the date and venue:

31st Aug 2024 – Dublin, 3 Arena

How to get Misfits Boxing X Series 17 tickets for KSI fight

Tickets are on sale now! They went live at 10am on Friday 28th June, so get yourself over to Ticketmaster pronto.

If you're worried about missing out, here's our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy & DAZN: X SERIES 17 tickets at Ticketmaster

