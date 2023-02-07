Headlining the event is Jay Swingler vs Nicholai Perrett; a British prank YouTuber with an account weighing in at six million subscribers going up against TikTok sensation NichLmao.

Who would ever have thought that the future of boxing lay in the hands of vloggers, gamers and TikTok stars? Well, here we are, about to see British YouTuber KSI host his fifth Misfits event in Telford this March.

While Perrett is an unknown in the ring, his opponent has a formidable boxing record. At Misfits Boxing 002 last October, Swingler knocked out American YouTuber Cherdleys just 50 seconds into the fight.

Speaking about his opponent ahead of the match, Swingler said: “Going to steam roll NichLmao hahaha. I'm ready to go tomorrow. Welcome to the UK you little rake, I'mma send you back home wrapped inside a Yorkshire Pudding."

Meanwhile, Perrett said: "I am super excited about this. All of a sudden I got a call, this YouTuber is from the UK and he's been boxing ever since 2018. When I got the call they were like 'Are you sure you want to take this fight? He's a lot bigger than you and he's been boxing for a long time.' I was like 'obviously'."

More like this

Misfits boxing was set up in 2021 by KSI alongside his management team Proper Loud, and agency Wasserman. Soon after, the events became partnered with global sports entertainment company DAZN, which now streams all boxing nights to its subscribers.

Their debut, MF & DAZN: X SERIES 001, took place in August last year with KSI facing Swarmz at the O2 arena. Since then, the bizarre crossover of online trolling meets physical aggression has proved a recipe for success, with each Misfits event drawing incredible crowds.

Feeling hooked? Here’s everything you need to know about how to get tickets.

Buy Misfits 005 tickets at Ticketmaster

Misfits Boxing 005: When and where is the next event?

The last Misfits event took place at the OVO Arena, Wembley, and saw KSI fight Faze Temperrr. This time around, the British YouTuber-turned-boxer will not be lacing up his boxing gloves but as CEO is sure to make an appearance.

Here’s the date and venue for Misfits 005:

Full fight card for Misfits Boxing 005 in Telford

The Jay Swingler vs Nicholai Perrett fight is likely to take place at around 10pm, but before then there’s a full undercard to fill the evening. Fans will get to see the likes of Deen the Great face Pully Arif and watch a women’s match between model and TikTok-er Astrid Wett and Love Island alumni AJ Bunker.

Plus, in a Misfits first, there will be a tag team fight between Luis Pineda and BDave vs Stromedy and Austin Sprinz.

Here’s the full fight card for the night:

Jay Swingler vs Nicholai Perrett

King Kenny vs Ashley Rak-Su

Deen the Great vs Pully Arif

Walid Sharks vs N&A Productions

Astrid Wett vs AJ Bunker

Ginty vs Halal Ham

Tempo Arts vs Godson

Luis Pineda and BDave vs Stromedy and Austin Sprinz

Buy Misfits 005 tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Misfits Boxing 005 tickets today

Tickets for Misfits 005 are available now, having gone live at midday today (Tuesday 7th February).

To hit the ground running, here are our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Misfits 005 tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Want more high-octane sporting experiences? Try this list of best golf gift experiences and best stadium tours.